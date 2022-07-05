F1 22 Brazil Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The extensive customization options for your vehicle in F1 22 allow for different vehicular builds that work best for different situations and for different environments. This guide aims to help you make the most optimal car setup for racing in Brazil in F1 22.

Brazil Setup

The Brazil track is straight for most of the way with only one sharp turn and a small segment of round turns. For this, we will aim at a faster setup, that will allow us to capitalize on the straight road segments of the map.

We need high acceleration and higher top speeds for our vehicle and need to reduce the friction and air resistance. At the same time, we need exceptional road grip to make sure we can make all the turns at a relatively high speed.

Here the are vehicle setups for Brazil track in F1 22 for both Dry and Wet environments.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 25

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 100%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -1.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 45

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 6

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi