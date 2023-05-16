Darksiders Genesis Stormcaller Boss Guide

In this guide, we have explained in detail on how to defeat Darksiders Genesis Stormcaller Boss which players will encounter near the end of the game. We’ll also provide you with the ultimate Stormcaller tips and tricks to take him down.

Darksiders Genesis Stormcaller Boss

Stormcaller is encountered in Chapter 12 of Darksiders Genesis. As you complete the objectives to progress the chapter, you will reach the end where you will face off Stormcaller. As the name suggests, Stormcaller has the ability to call down a storm of lightning on you so be careful of that during the Stormcaller boss fight.

First Phase of Stormcaller Boss Fight

Stormcaller is one of the strongest bosses who alongside his minions can cause you substantial amount of damage. Apart from the help from his minions, he also possesses the power of firing lightning bolts at you while also being a ranged attacker. He will have the power to plant spears in the ground that can be lethal to your health.

At the start of the fight, you will be first attacked by the minions. It is best to take them down in the initial stages and later focus only on Stormcaller. The most effective way to take them down is to use Chaos/Anarchy attack which will kill all the minions and also weaken the boss.

As you’re taking down the minions make sure that you’re simultaneously also attacking the Stormcaller as he needs to be weakened.

Avoid Lightning Strikes

Stormcaller has the ability to strike lightning around you. The lightning can cause immense damage upon hitting as it stuns you for a moment and you will become prone to other attacks. To avoid that, the best way for you is to run around and not stay in one place.

A tip is to look at the ground and observe for circles. The circles will indicate where the next lightning strike will be and stay out of them to avoid taking major damage and stun.

If you did not use the Chaos/Anarchy at the start, then finish off the minions first. The minions will bother you very much as they attack more often than the boss.

War’s devastating AoE attacks can be quite useful here to deal with Stormcaller’s minions while Strife will let you stay at range should things get hairy and you want to keep your distance from the boss.

At the same time, Stormcaller will also plant spikes in the ground that you will have to avoid. The best way to avoid these spikes is to jump over them and avoid getting walled by them. In order to avoid attacks, it would be best to not stay in one place and to keep slashing and dodging the counter-attacks.

Second Phase of Stormcaller Boss Fight

For the second phase, as Stormcaller becomes more aggressive, he will unleash his second attack on you. He will now start shooting beams of electricity. If you stand too close to him, you will be easy to target. That’s why as suggested above, keep War for minions and Strife for Stormcaller.

With this switching strategy, you should be able to survive easily in this battle. And yet again it is recommended to observe the shooting patterns by the minions and Stormcaller to minimize the damage of their hits. It is best for you to keep running around and shooting at them.

Use your heavy attacks to stun the boss and then melee to keep hitting him until he eventually dies. This will be the end of Chapter 12 of Darksiders Genesis.

Stormcaller Core



After you kill an enemy in Darksiders Genesis, there are chances that you’ll acquire a part of their soul called the Creature Core. The Creature core helps you arrange the Creature Core skill tree and obtain some new perks.

To take down Stormcaller, Void Explosions are one of the best creature cores. As Stormcaller uses minions to help him defeat you, this perk will create an explosion with every few hits and won’t overwhelm the battleground for you.