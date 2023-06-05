Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Tutsuwa Nima Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Tutsuwa Nima Shrine is among the most challenging yet exciting shrines to complete. This shrine requires you to complete two different trials. First, a separate quest, The Spring of Power, to unlock the Shrine. Second, A Major Test of Strength to receive the Flamespear and the Spirit Orb.

Since it is one of the 120 ancient shrines, completing it is no less than an adventure. Zelda BOTW Tutsuwa Nima Shrine is also known as the Shrine of Power due to the Major Test of Strength. You can complete this shrine in several ways; however, we have filtered out the most effective way to complete the quest and the Shrine.

Tutsuwa Nima Shrine location

Tutsuwa Nima Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is not so hard to locate. However, you must complete a quest called The Spring of Power.

You can start this quest by finding and talking to a person named Nobo in the East Akkala Stable next to the campfire. Choose the dialogue option “this area?” to initiate the shrine quest known as the Spring of Power.

The next step is to pray to the Goddess statue in Spring of Power, between North Akkala Valley and Ordorac Quarry. Pray to the Goddess statue, which will ask you to bring the Dinraal’s Scale in Zelda BOTW.

You can only get the Dinraal’s Scale by hitting an arrow on the belly of the Dragon Spirit. The Spirit only appears in the North of the Eldin Mountains when certain conditions are met.

How to acquire the Dinraal’s Scale

To acquire the Dinraal’s scale in order to complete the quest and unlock the Shrine of Power, you must meet certain conditions to make the dragon spirit cross your path near the Eldin Great Skeleton. Though there are several approaches to do so, here are the most effective ways:

There are two ways to reach the Eldin Great Skeleton. Firstly you can fast travel to Gorae Torr Shrine, in the Northeast corner of the Eldin region. If you have not completed the Gorae Torr Shrine, go near Death Mountain.

Once you reach there, sit at the campfire and forward the time to Morning, at 5 am. Then the next step is to travel to Eldin Great Skeleton in Zelda BOTW.

Stand above the hills of the Eldin Great Skeleton area while facing Southeast. You will see the Dragon Spirit approaching the Eldin Great Skeleton around 8:30 am. This is your chance to obtain the Dinraal’s Scale in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

As soon as the Dragon Spirit appears, jump toward the Skeleton and open your glider. The moment the Dragon Spirit crosses your path, shoot an arrow at his belly. A shining white stone will fall off the dragon to the ground; that is Dinraal’s scale.

Now you just have to put the spring in the water around the Goddess statue in Zelda BOTW. The scale will start glowing, and you will receive the message “Spring of Power, quest complete.” A secret door to the Shrine of Power will open, enter the door to access the Tutsuwa Nima shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Tutsuwa Nima shrine walkthrough

After entering the Tutsuwa Nima Shrine, you will notice that the structure of the Shrine is similar to those of combat shrines. You can complete A Major Test of Strength in the Tutsuwa Nima Shrine by defeating the Guadian Scout IV. The Guardian wields three Guardian weapons; a Guardian Shield, a Guardian Spear, and a Guardian Sword.

The best way to defeat the Guardian Scout within Tutsuwa Nima shrine in Zelda BOTW is to wear your strongest armor and use high-damage output weapons. Weapons such as electric and Guardian weapons are highly effective. Another way to deal high damage to the Guardian is to use flurry rush attacks when possible.

Lastly, when it starts using laser beams, it’s an indication that the life force of the scout is depleted, and it will launch a high-damage attack. Make sure to kill the scout before it charges the laser completely.

After defeating the Guardian, open the chest of Zelda Breath of the Wild Tutsuwa Nima Shrine. You will receive the Flamespear; after that, take the Spirit Orb from the Monk by breaking the seal.