With the release of the Fjordur expansion, new creatures, weapons and artifacts have been added to Ark Survival Evolved for players to chase after. Obviously, not every player would want to go through the massive grind to acquire these things. To make matters easier for them, we have compiled a list of all console commands and cheats players can use in Ark Fjordur.

Ark Fjordur Admin Commands and Cheats

In order to use the Admin Commands and Cheats in Ark Fjordur, you need to first open up the Console, which is where you’ll be entering the commands.

Luckily, there is no setting in Ark Fjordur that you need to turn on to enable the in-game Console. All you need to do to open up the Console is press the Tab button if you’re on PC.

If you’re on Xbox, you need to press L1 + R1 + X + Y. And for PlayStation users, you have to press L1 + R1 + X + Triangle.

When you press Tab or these key combinations, a Console will pop up at the bottom of your screen where you’ll be able to type in the Admin Commands and cheats which we have listed in this guide.

Do note that if you’re playing on a multiplayer server, you need to be the Server Admin to be able to use commands. If you’re not the Server Admin or don’t have the Server Admin password, these commands will not work. In singleplayer, however, there’s nothing stopping you from using Admin Commands and cheats.

If you’re having trouble understanding what the numbers in these commands mean, the initial “1” represents the quantity of the creature/item, the second “1” represents the quality of the creature/item. If the command has a “0”, that means that item/creature is spawned in its normal state.

Ark Fjordur Creature Spawn Commands

cheat Summon Andrewsarchus_Character_BP_C

cheat Summon Desmodus_Character_BP_C

cheat Summon Fjordhawk_Character_BP_C

cheat Summon Fenrir_Character_BP_C

cheat sdf fenrir_character_bp_boss_easy 1 1

cheat sdf fenrir_character_bp_boss_medium 1 1

cheat sdf fenrir_character_bp_boss_hard 1 1

cheat summon Fenrir_Character_BP_MiniBoss_Hati_C

cheat summon Fenrir_Character_BP_MiniBoss_Skoll_C

Ark Fjordur Boss Trophies Spawn Commands

cheat gfi fenrirboss 1 0 0

cheat gfi fenrirboss_gamma 1 0 0

cheat gfi fenrirboss_beta 1 0 0

cheat gfi fenrirboss_alpha 1 0 0

cheat gfi fjordur 1 0 0 (flag)

Ark Fjordur Item Spawn Commands

cheat gfi AndrewsarchusSaddle 1 1 0

cheat gfi runestone 1 0 0

cheat gfi sanguineelixir 1 1 0

cheat gfi mjolnir 1 0 0

cheat gfi DesmodusSaddle 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Fjordhawk 1 0 0

Ark Fjordur Artifact Spawn Commands

Using these commands players can spawn the artifacts into their inventory so they don’t have to tackle the bosses

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_12 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_11 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_01 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_09 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_02 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_05 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_07 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_08 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemArtifact_03 1 1 0

Ark Fjordur Artifact Teleport Commands

These commands will teleport you to each of the artifacts that players need to collect for boss fights

cheat spi 162968 168827 -21709 -62.14 0.47

cheat spi -259785 -294237 -34567 -1.17 -58.36

cheat spi -121684 -304375 14594 -141.13 -16.15

cheat spi -157218 -305245 14292 71.86 -5.35

cheat spi 77282 -246235 12015 29.45 -20.34

cheat spi -296583 189236 459 40.17 -14.59

cheat spi 241219 -222617 6028 90.76 -3.77

cheat spi 258894 277180 9668 -36.24 -11.07

cheat spi -298946 -16755 -7783 -150.84 -31.52

cheat spi 111321 -227642 6855 30.44 -15.99

Ark Fjordur Teleport Commands