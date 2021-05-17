Mass Effect Legendary Edition Best Mods Guide

Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes with some great quality of life improvements for the iconic trilogy. However, PC players can always personalize and change it up for the better with mods. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about different mods, what they do, and how you can install them in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Best Mods

Below are some great mods for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, along with instructions on how to get them up and running for your game.

Easy Console Commands

With this mod, you don’t have to quit the game to use console commands. In this, you can type the console commands in a text file and then simply press the Numpad key to use them.

Installation

Download Link: Easy Console Commands

First of all, backup your files because they are going to be replaced. After that extract, the zip file to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition directory and overwrite it when it says the file already exists.

If you want to uninstall this, you can simply restore the backup file you have already created. To Uninstall, restore from backups.

How to Use

In the Binaries folder, you will find 10 text files that can be used from the 0-9 keys on the Numpad. You have to place the command you want to work on the number you want.

Skip Launcher Intro

This mod in Mass Effect Legendary Edition changes the launcher video with a black video file. So you don’t have to watch the original launcher video.

Installation

Download Link: Skip Launcher Intro

After that, go to the Legendary Edition’s file directory, then navigate to this path: Mass Effect Legendary Edition\Game\Launcher\Content. Backups the BWLogo1.bik file and then replace it with the file from the .7z with the same name.

Soundcards Fix

You can use this mod to fix the bad sound issues in ME-LE. It is a newer version of the openal32.dll file. It fixes all kinds of sound issues like crackling, shuttering, and missing sounds.

Installation

Download Link: Soundcards fix

After downloading and extracting the mod file, you have to replace the openal32.dll, which you will find in \Mass Effect Legendary Edition\Game\ME1\Binaries\Win64 with the new file.

FemShep Splash Images

In this mod, when the game is launching, all the Splash images are replaced by the FemShep variants, and also, the logo is changed slightly.

Installation

Download Link: FemShep Splash Images

After that, you have to go to the Legendary Edition’s file directory. Next, replace the “Game” folder with the downloaded one. In this 3 files will be replaced and this mod is ready to use.

There are sure to be many other mods that’ll crop up as time goes on. So, follow this space to keep up with some of the best mods available for Mass Effect Legendary edition