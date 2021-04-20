Nioh 2 The Complete Edition Patch 1.27.2 Fixes Multiple Keyboard & Mouse Issues, DLSS and More

Nioh 2 The Complete Edition had some issues when it got released on PC. Those issues were mainly related to Keyboard and Mouse controls. While the game played well using a controller, there were difficulties for players who wanted to use a Keyboard and Mouse.

Koei Tecmo, being aware of these issues, has been fixing these problems for Nioh 2 PC and in the latest patch of the game, they have introduced some more fixes. If you are looking for the complete Nioh 2 patch (1.27.2) notes, they are as following:

Nioh 2 The Complete Edition PC Patch 1.27.2 Notes

Additional Features

Added the option to reset individual key settings for items blank by default in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.

Adjustments

Adjusted the size and position of some key icons.

Changed some icons displayed when changing multiple button assignments in the “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”. Only “Shift”, “Ctrl”, “Alt”, and “Space” will now have unique icons.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in which the position of the light in Photo Mode could not be controlled with the keyboard or mouse.

Fixed an issue that caused unintended actions after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.

Fixed an issue where some actions could not be performed after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.

Fixed an issue where the wrong key guides were displayed on some screens.

Fixed an issue that caused errors when displaying user names on Benevolent and Bloody Graves.

Fixed an issue that caused a crash when selecting “Random Settings” under “Appearance Settings” while “DLSS” was enabled.

Fixed an issue that prevented some graphics settings from being reflected at launch.

Fixed an issue where audio volume settings were not reflected in movies immediately after launch.

Fixed other minor bugs and issues.

As you can see, the DLSS related crash has also been fixed for the game. Nioh 2 – Complete Edition is now available on PC. The game has very positive reviews on Steam and it was well received by the critics as well.