Nioh 2 The Complete Edition Patch 1.27.2 Fixes Multiple Keyboard & Mouse Issues, DLSS and More

Nioh 2 The Complete Edition had some issues when it got released on PC. Those issues were mainly related to Keyboard and Mouse controls. While the game played well using a controller, there were difficulties for players who wanted to use a Keyboard and Mouse.
Koei Tecmo, being aware of these issues, has been fixing these problems for Nioh 2 PC and in the latest patch of the game, they have introduced some more fixes. If you are looking for the complete Nioh 2 patch (1.27.2) notes, they are as following:
Nioh 2 The Complete Edition PC Patch 1.27.2 Notes
Additional Features
- Added the option to reset individual key settings for items blank by default in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.
Adjustments
- Adjusted the size and position of some key icons.
- Changed some icons displayed when changing multiple button assignments in the “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”. Only “Shift”, “Ctrl”, “Alt”, and “Space” will now have unique icons.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which the position of the light in Photo Mode could not be controlled with the keyboard or mouse.
- Fixed an issue that caused unintended actions after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.
- Fixed an issue where some actions could not be performed after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong key guides were displayed on some screens.
- Fixed an issue that caused errors when displaying user names on Benevolent and Bloody Graves.
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when selecting “Random Settings” under “Appearance Settings” while “DLSS” was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some graphics settings from being reflected at launch.
- Fixed an issue where audio volume settings were not reflected in movies immediately after launch.
- Fixed other minor bugs and issues.
As you can see, the DLSS related crash has also been fixed for the game. Nioh 2 – Complete Edition is now available on PC. The game has very positive reviews on Steam and it was well received by the critics as well.