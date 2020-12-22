GTA Online Cayo Perico Submarine Guide

With the new update to GTA Online, we get the new Cayo Perico Heist. This update gets us a new social space in the game and a special Submarine. In this GTA Online guide, we’ll cover all the details regarding the Cayo Perico Submarine, including its cost, customizations and functionalities.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Submarine

Like all the previous social spaces that you got in GTA Online, this one also comes with a huge price tag and here we have you covered on all the details on getting this new social space and what extras it comes with, which will justify its hefty price tag. Let’s get into details.

Cost and Customization

The new submarine in GTA Online is called Kosatka and the first thing you might want to know is the cost. It’s not an easy or cheap buy and you might have to break your bank to pay for this one.

The base model of Kosatka is priced at $2.2 million and if you have the money, it is not difficult to buy. After the new update, you just have to meet Miguel Midrazo in The Music Locker and make the transaction.

Once you buy the base model, you can also look for the upgrades and these upgrades will not just add to the visual aesthetics of the submarine but will also have some useful system upgrades.

After making your first base model purchase, you can make various changes like:

Change the color of the submarine for $75k

Add a guided missile system in Kosatka for $1.9 million

Add two Moon pool vehicles for $3.36 million

Get a sonar station for $1.2 million and it will help you find the underwater treasures.

Add a weapon workshop for $350k and you will be able to customize and buy new weapons right inside the submarine.

Now, if you want all of that and a fully customized Kosatka, then you are looking at a total bill of $9.085 million. If you remember previous updates, the Yacht was also introduced at this price at first when it was added.

Also, keep in mind that you will have to pay $105 per day as the submarine’s maintenance fee.

Functionalities

You can easily dock the submarine in the sea anywhere in the Los Santos area and yes, you can drive it as well. Not only that, if you have the submarine somewhere far away, you can easily call it to your location from your mobile phone.

In order to drive the submarine, go to the control room and sit on the pilot seat and you will get the option to either fast travel anywhere in the sea of you can choose to pilot the submarine yourself. Keep in mind that if you use submar8ine for fats travel, then it can cost you anywhere between $2000 to $10000 for a trip.

You can also use the submarine to sleep or change your clothes, listen to the radio, look through the periscope, use your laptop to surf the web, use the console on the bridge to use those guided missiles you bought.

If you want to enjoy the luxury of the submarine, you can buy the fully customized version of Kosatka, but the main reason to buy it is to get access to the Cayo Perioc Heist, so if you only want that, we recommend that you at least buy the lowest version of the submarine.

Also, keep in mind that your Kosatka can be destroyed and it will take around 10 missiles to destroy this monster and anyone can destroy it and if you find yourself in a condition where your submarine is destroyed, you can call it back for service.

This is all you need to know about the newly added submarine in GTA Online.

