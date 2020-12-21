The Last of Us & Uncharted 4 Generated $1B Revenue

All Naughty Dog games sure are popular. Not only for players but for retailers too since most of them are huge console sellers. The Last of Us and the Uncharted franchises are two of the most prominent names in the world of video games. This is why we weren’t surprised to find out that the studio’s games including The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 generated around $1B in revenue.

The “news” comes from Timur222 on Twitter, who unearthed the Linkedin bio of one of Naughty Dog’s ex-programmers. The said programmer, Drew Thaler, who worked for the studio for 4 years. He claims that Naughty Dog’s games like The Last of Us generate around 1 billion dollars in revenue. His bio states:

Games grossing around $1B per release. A small team of brilliant people making some of the world’s best games. I wore so many hats: databases, community, servers, virtual currency, analysis, multiplayer, runtime, tools, packaging, and build systems for The Last of Us PS4, Uncharted 4, Lost Legacy, and The Last of Us Part II.

The reality of the situation is that it makes total sense for both The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 to have such big revenue numbers. It almost makes us wonder what will The Last of Us 2 be doing in a couple of years. The sequel to Naughty’s 2013 classic has become the center of attention this year. Even more, since it now holds 7 awards from The Game Awards 2020.

For what it’s worth seeing Naughty Dog grossing such big numbers is a good indication to expect even more huge projects coming. We know for a fact that the studio is aggressively hiring right now. It’s only a matter of time before Sony Interactive Entertainment announces Naughty Dog’s next video game. This won’t be anytime soon and it might not be Uncharted 5 despite our hopes. However, as always, it will be worth the wait.