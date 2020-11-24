In this Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Secret Ending guide, we’ll tell you about the secret ending in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, how to unlock it, and what are the rewards for unlocking it.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Secret Ending

If you thought the credits that roll after defeating the final boss of the game is the actual ending to the game, you’re probably wrong.

There is another ending that awaits, and it is a much happier one. Something worth fighting for!

What is the Secret Ending?

The final ending of the game revolves around a protagonist, Terrako.

Terrako is a Guardian who was sent to protect Zelda.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Terrako took its last breath in a fight against Calamity. In this secret ending, Terrako will come to life again.

When it does, it’ll meet up with Princess Zelda again for a happy ending. However, bringing Terrako back to life is your job, and it’s not easy.

Here’s how you can unlock this secret ending in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

How to Unlock the Secret Ending

Keep in mind that the secret ending can only be unlocked if you’ve seen the normal ending to the game.

This means that you have completed the game once and defeated the final boss.

The credits will start appearing on your screen, but don’t let them fool you into thinking that the game is over.

Several post-game quests will start popping up once you’ve finished the game. One of those quests would be Terrako’s Return.

Terrako has been shattered into fifty different pieces, and you’ll be required to locate them all and place them together to bring Terrako back in life.

Locating those pieces would be difficult since they are found by completing other quests and missions, and each time you complete them only a few pieces of Terrako will pop up in your inventory.

Once you’ve collected all fifty pieces, turn them in, and wait for the secret ending to start playing.

Rewards

Once Terrako has been put together it’ll pop up in the list of playable characters. This will later pave the way for unlocking Calamity Ganon.