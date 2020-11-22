In this Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Great Fairies Quests guide, we will tell you each and everything related to Great Fairies Quests, their locations, rewards and how to complete these quests. Let’s get started.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Great Fairies Quests

Superb Necklace

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Gerudo

Materials Required: Moblin Trophy x10, Keese Trophy x50, Topaz x5.

Rewards: Bonus Combo

Dusty Desert Road

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Gerudo

Materials Required: Molduga Guts x1, Winterwing Butterfly x20, Cold Darner x20, Molduga Fin x3, Lizalfos Trophy x150

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +2

Offering Help on the Road

You have to complete the Akkala Tower mission to unlock this quest. This quest will unlock three Fairy Fountain Challenges.

Location: Gerudo

Materials Required: 9000 Rs

Rewards: Qualification for the Trial of the Great Fairies.

Shimmering Horseshoe

You have to complete the Superb Necklace to unlock this quest.

Location: Faron

Materials Required: Lynel x2, Wizzrobe Trophy x1, Diamond x7, Octorok Trophy x39

Rewards: Bonus Combo

Never Enough Fairies

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Akkala

Materials Required: Lynel Trophy x2, Hinox Trophy x2, Fairy x5, Stone Talus Trophy x1.

Rewards: Special Attack Gauge +1.

Glorious Rings

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Akkala

Materials Required: Stone Pebblit Trophy x20, Lizalfos Trophy x150, Sapphire x5

Rewards: Bonus Combo

Lushify the Spring

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Hebra

Materials Required: Swift Violet x15, Chuchu Trophy x20, Blue Nightshade x10, Wildberry x15, Cool Safflina x15

Rewards: Special Attack Gauge +1.

Only the Best

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Hebra

Materials Required: Star Fragment x5, Moblin Horn x25, Hinox Tooth x15, Lynel Hoof x15, Diamond x5.

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +2

Stunning Bracelet

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Hebra

Materials Required: Moblin Trophy x10, Ruby x5, Chuchu Trophy x35

Rewards: Bonus Combo

Encouraging Tourism

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Necluda

Materials Required: Bokoblin Trophy x350, Fortified Pumpkin x10, Swift Carrot x10.

Rewards: Bonus Combo

Luminous Earrings

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Necluda

Materials Required: Bokoblin Trophy x350, Opal x5

Rewards: Bonus Combo

Not Stone Unturned

You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.

Location: Central Hyrule

Materials Required: Sapphire x1, Stone Pebblit Trophy x20, Ruby x1, Diamond x1.

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +1