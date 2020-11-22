In this Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Great Fairies Quests guide, we will tell you each and everything related to Great Fairies Quests, their locations, rewards and how to complete these quests. Let’s get started.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Great Fairies Quests
Superb Necklace
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Gerudo
Materials Required: Moblin Trophy x10, Keese Trophy x50, Topaz x5.
Rewards: Bonus Combo
Dusty Desert Road
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Gerudo
Materials Required: Molduga Guts x1, Winterwing Butterfly x20, Cold Darner x20, Molduga Fin x3, Lizalfos Trophy x150
Rewards: Bonus Hearts +2
Offering Help on the Road
You have to complete the Akkala Tower mission to unlock this quest. This quest will unlock three Fairy Fountain Challenges.
Location: Gerudo
Materials Required: 9000 Rs
Rewards: Qualification for the Trial of the Great Fairies.
Shimmering Horseshoe
You have to complete the Superb Necklace to unlock this quest.
Location: Faron
Materials Required: Lynel x2, Wizzrobe Trophy x1, Diamond x7, Octorok Trophy x39
Rewards: Bonus Combo
Never Enough Fairies
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Akkala
Materials Required: Lynel Trophy x2, Hinox Trophy x2, Fairy x5, Stone Talus Trophy x1.
Rewards: Special Attack Gauge +1.
Glorious Rings
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Akkala
Materials Required: Stone Pebblit Trophy x20, Lizalfos Trophy x150, Sapphire x5
Rewards: Bonus Combo
Lushify the Spring
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Hebra
Materials Required: Swift Violet x15, Chuchu Trophy x20, Blue Nightshade x10, Wildberry x15, Cool Safflina x15
Rewards: Special Attack Gauge +1.
Only the Best
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Hebra
Materials Required: Star Fragment x5, Moblin Horn x25, Hinox Tooth x15, Lynel Hoof x15, Diamond x5.
Rewards: Bonus Hearts +2
Stunning Bracelet
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Hebra
Materials Required: Moblin Trophy x10, Ruby x5, Chuchu Trophy x35
Rewards: Bonus Combo
Encouraging Tourism
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Necluda
Materials Required: Bokoblin Trophy x350, Fortified Pumpkin x10, Swift Carrot x10.
Rewards: Bonus Combo
Luminous Earrings
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Necluda
Materials Required: Bokoblin Trophy x350, Opal x5
Rewards: Bonus Combo
Not Stone Unturned
You have to complete the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock this quest.
Location: Central Hyrule
Materials Required: Sapphire x1, Stone Pebblit Trophy x20, Ruby x1, Diamond x1.
Rewards: Bonus Hearts +1