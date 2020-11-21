In this Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Mipha Quests guide, we will list the Mipha quests you will encounter, and detail the rewards you will receive from completing them in Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Mipha Quests

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each main character has their own set of quests which can be completed to unlock different awards and abilities for the character.

Mipha also has their own quests and in this guide, we have listed all the Mipha Quests in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Below have listed all the Mipha quests, their starting location, how to complete them and rewards for completing the quest.

A Fruitful Offering

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Mipha, the Zora Princess’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 1x Palm Fruit, 150x Bokoblin Trophy and 50x Lizalfos Trophy. Once you gather all these materials, your quest will be complete.

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +1.

The Zora Who Wouldn’t Swin

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Mipha, the Zora Princess’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 5x Rushroom, 5x Fleet-Lotus Seeds and 100x Bokoblin Trophy.

Rewards: Bonus Combo Unlocked.

Climbing the Waterfall

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Mipha’s Training’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 5X Bright-Eyed Crab and 100x Lizalfos Trophy.

Reward: Bonus Combo Unlocked.

Bounding Across the Waves

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘The Yiga Clan Attacks!’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Chillfin Trount, 5x Hearty Salmon, 50x Lizalfos Trophy and 200x Bokoblin Trophy.

Reward: Bonus Combo Unlocked.

To the Zora Voe and Vai

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 20x Lizalfos Tail, 1x Molduga Fin, 5x Octo Balloon, 5x Octorok Trophy and 250x Lizalfos Trophy.

Reward: +1 Special Attack Gauge.

Feeding the Laborers

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Hearty Radish, 10x Raw Bird Drumstick, 10x Staminoka Bass, 10x Hearty Durian and 200x Bokoblin Trophy.

Reward: Bonus Hearts +2.

Diving Safety

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘The Road Home, Besieged’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Armored Porgy, 10x Ironshell Crab, 10x Armoranth, 150x Bokoblin Trophy and 10x Stone Pebblit Trophy.

Reward: Bonus Combo Unlocked.

Diving as Battle Training

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Akkala Tower’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Staminoka Bass, 5x Luminous Stone, 5x Tireless Frog, 100x Lizalfos Trophy and 10x Octorok Trophy.

Reward: Bonus Combo

Lauding a Champion

Starting Location: Lanayru

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Destroy the Yiga Clan!’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 3x Luminous Stone and 150x Lizalfos Trophy.

Reward: Bonus Heart +1.