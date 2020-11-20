Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Rupee Farming Guide

In Hyrule Warriors, you are almost at war! You need to make sure that all your force’s needs are met to emerge victorious! To do that, you’ll need a lot of Rupees. In this guide, we’ll show various methods of Rupee farming in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Farming Rupees

In order to make sure that you never run short of Rupees and that you always have a surplus of it, you need to make sure that you farm it regularly.

I will discuss all the ways of farming rupees in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below.

Repeat the Missions/ Side Quests

This method is effective and much more useful if you repeat the missions with those characters that aren’t fully leveled up yet!

You will gain two advantages: first, you will level up and second that you will pile up Rupees.

You need to redo the challenges and quests with the aim of beating your own records!

The max you can earn from this is 200 Rupees. You can also just deviate your path from the main campaign and finish some side quests so that you can earn some Rupees and level up.

Salvaging Old Weapons

There is absolutely no reason to keep your old, lower-level weapons when you have the opportunity to sell them off and use those rupees for better purposes.

You may be able to get up to 500 Rupees depending on the weapon you sell. If the weapon has a high resale weapon skill, then you might get even more for it.

Monster Parts Trading

Certain special merchants would give you money for the monster parts you sell to them.

Make sure you have such material in your inventory that corresponds to the category which the merchant might be interested in.

The Category with a star will show that the merchant is especially interested in that material and will pay you a bonus for it.

Battlefield Bonus

You can also break the barrels and crates you find on the battlefield to net yourself some rupees!

The good thing about this farming method is that you will be collecting the rupees without even knowing it.

So, when you are slaying, enemies also take time out to break some barrels and crates. It’s both satisfying and rewarding!