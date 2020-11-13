Shields play a vital role in this, and the game has a variety of small, standard and large ones to choose from. We’ve prepared this Demon’s Souls Remake Best Shields guide that lists the most useful shields in the game and how to get them.

Demon’s Souls Remake Best Shields

The Demon’s Souls remake is filled with as many threats as the original. Enemies will take a great deal of health from you if you’re not careful, so you need to be ready to defend yourself.

Shields can be equipped on the offhand slot and once you’re blocking with them, they will absorb the enemy hits to an extent.

If you can’t decide which Shield to pick, then consider what you’re looking for in terms of your playstyle. Do you prefer mobility over protection or vice versa?

Below is a list of all the best shields in Demon’s Souls and how to find them.

Dark Silver Shield

This Shield is a fantastic pick if you’re looking for all around protection. It has fairly high stats and is able to block Physical attacks and Magic Spells completely.

It is slightly less effective against fire attacks but is still very reliable in that scenario.

This Shield can be acquired after you take down Maiden Astraea’s knight known as Garl Vinland. He will drop the Dark Silver Shield and Dark Silver Armor.

This shield is useful to have if you’re a brawler but not so much if you prefer to use spells. This is because the trade-off for the amount of protection that the shield offers is that your magic power will be reduced a lot.

That said, the shield is still worth getting because it is very easy to upgrade.

Adjudicator’s Shield

This shield is ideal if you prefer to do minimal blocking but maintain health. It gives back a little HP to the player. You can boost health regeneration with the Regenerator’s Ring.

It can be acquired in the Shrine of Storms. Go through the second fog gate and head upstairs.

There will be a Black Skeleton that you must take down to your left. The Shield will be the treasure you collect after this.

If you use the Magic Sword “Makoto” or the spell Cursed Weapon then you can help reduce the amount of health lost.

Purple Flame Shield

This item makes up for the one downside of the Dark Silver Shield. It is the shield that is most effective against enemy fire damage. It can block almost any flames that are coming at you.

It is a shield that’s useful when the combat doesn’t require a lot of parrying so it is ideal for PvE.

It will let you most physical attacks in NG+ and is good for any non-magic based build.

You can acquire this from two places in Boletarian Palace.

It can be taken as loot from one of the corpses by the two dragons and is also a drop from the Red Eye Knight. You can also take it from the Red Eye Knight in the Tower Knight Archstone.

Knight’s Shield

This is the best shield for players who want to deal high damage without sacrificing movement speed too much.

The Knight’s Shield+10 lets you dish out massive hits but doesn’t slow you down to the point that you cannot parry incoming attacks.

It is widely considered to be one of the most reliable shields in the game so be sure to equip it regardless of your playstyle.

This shield can be acquired after taking down the Blue Eye Knights in the Boletarian Palace and Phalanx Archstone.

When you’re in the Penetrator Archstone then you can take it from the Red Eye Knights or find it as treasure by the stairs where the Blue Dragon switches position.

You can also purchase it from the Dregling Merchant for 20,000 souls.