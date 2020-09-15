How to Unlock Bonus Skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

In this Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 guide we will tell you about all the Bonus Skaters that are present in the game. We will help you unlock these Bonus Skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and give you details of all their stats.

Unlocking Bonus Skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Unlocking new skaters and outfits makes your venture into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 a lot more fun.

In this guide, we’ll cut out the work for you and show you exactly how you can do that.

Bonus Skaters

Officer Dick

Officer Dick is one of two Secret Skaters who is played by Jack Black of School of Rock fame.

Gaining access to this skater requires you to complete the Rags to Riches Challenge.

To be able to ace the Rags to Riches Challenge, you need to complete All of the challenges available in the Create-A-Skater Challenge collection.

To find these challenges, go to Challenges > Skater Challenges and scroll down once.

Roswell Alien

Roswell is the second of the two Secret Skaters. To unlock this creature, you need to muster all the Alien Plushies (little alien toys) hidden around the map.

Ripper

Once you’ve bought the Digital Deluxe Version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Ripper automatically shows up in your list of Skaters.

Outfits

Skater Outfit Challenges

Apart from the Bonus Skaters (Secret Skaters and Ripper) and two other skaters in the base version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Each skater can be tweaked with a couple of outfits that are unlocked only when you complete certain challenges.

There are a total of 3 sets of challenges, each consisting of 2 tasks, and depending on which skater you want the outfits for, you’ll have to overcome 1 of them for each skater.

Below, we have enlisted all 3 of the sets of Challenges along with the skaters you acquire outfits for, upon their completion.

Outfit Challenges Skaters Assigned 5 For 1 (Complete a trick above the High Combo on 5 Classic Parks) and Combination Lock (Land a Combo above 100,000 Points on any Classic Park) Andrew Reynolds Bob Burnquist Geoff Rowley Kareem Campbell Lizzie Armanto Riley Hawk Rodney Mullen Shane O’Neil Steve Caballero Tyshawn Jones All New Competition (Earn a Medal Score on every competition park in the THPS2 Classic) and Go For The Gold (Earn a Gold Medal on any competition park) Chad Muska Jamie Thomas Leo Baker Leticia Bufoni Rune Glifberg Original Competition (Earn a Medal Score on every competition park in THPS1 Classic) and Go For The Gold (Earn a Gold Medal on any competition park) Tony Hawk Aori Nishimura Bucky Lasek Elissa Steamer Eric Koston Nyjah Huston

Deluxe Edition Outfits

Aside from the other cool features that come with it, purchasing Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 adds special retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen to your outfit collection