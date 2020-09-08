Wasteland 3 Merchants Locations Guide

In our Wasteland 3 Merchant Locations guide we will tell you where you can find each and every Merchant in Wasteland 3 and all the goodies, they have to offer for intrepid Rangers like yourself.

Wasteland 3 Merchants Locations

In Wasteland 3, there are Merchants present in different locations throughout the map.

They are special NPCs who players can interact with to trade or buy different items and obtain certain services as well.

In this guide, we have listed all the Merchants present in the game, their locations, and what services they provide.

Bartender

Location: Little Vegas

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items. Cigarettes, Syringes, drinks, etc.

Special Items: None

Doc Parker

Location: Ranger HQ

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items like medical supplies etc.

Special Items: None

Mary Milk-Teeth

Location: Downtown Colorado Springs

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items like medical supplies and drinks

Special Items: None

Josiah Casady

Location: Ranger HQ

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of outfits, armors, and armor mods.

Special Items

Aramid Pads

Impact Foam

Combat Belt

Ablative Spray

Snappin’ Jimmy Bob

Location: Downtown Colorado Springs

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of ammunition, consumables, and weapon mods.

Special Items

Full Choke

21MM Magnifying Scope

Laser Sight

Tape Grip

Balancing Weights

Inspector Delgado

Location: Ranger HQ

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of ammunition, armor, weapons, armor, and weapon mods.

Special Items

Radtek Armor Set

Negotiator

Ablative Spray

Impact Foam

Combat Belt

Tape Grip

Balancing Weights

Ananda Rabindranath

Location: Bizarre Exterior and Colorado Springs

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of junk, ammo, and medical supplies.

Special Items

Fix It!

Dr Cold Cuts

Location: Dentist Office in Warrens

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items like medical supplies etc.

Special Items: None

Gwyn Talbot

Location: Bizarre Interior

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor and armor mods.

Special Items

Savage Armor Set

Trooper Armor Set

Tactical Armor Set

Tank Armor Set

Polyxylylene Barrier

Sensory Shroud

Personnel Drive

Phase Temper Controller

Head Gear Platform

Accelerator Skeleton

Bartender Finn

Location: Bizarre Interior

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different consumable items. Cigarettes, Syringes, drinks, etc.

Special Items: None

Masato

Location: Bizarre Interior and Colorado Springs

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of different items like food and medical supplies.

Special Items: None

Fastback

Location: Colorado Springs

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of Kodiak upgrades and repair kit.

Special Items: None

The Sanctified Piscitelli

Location: Bizarre Interior

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor and armor mods.

Special Items

Modder’s Kit

The Emancipator

Incendiary Linkage

Sound Suppressor

Broach-Rifled Barrel

Extra Turkey Choke

Extended Mag

32MM Magnifying Scope

Spec-Ops Laser Sight

Hammer forge-Rifled Barrel

Extra Turkey Choke

Max Capacity Mag

38MM Magnifying Scope

Ultraviolet Laser Sight

Symmetrical Weights

Rubber Grip

Fiberglass Grip

Counterforce Weights

V.I.C.I.

Location: Ranger HQ

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor, weapons, weapon, and armor mods.

Special Items

Marshal’s Law

Sensory Shroud

Polyxylylene Barrier

Personnel Drive

Symmetrical Weights

Rubber Grip

B.B Gun

Location: Denver

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor and weapon mods, consumables, and ammo.

Special Items

Tape Grip

Balancing Weights

Polyxylylene Barrier

Sensory Shroud

Personnel Drive

Fiberglass Grip

Counterforce Weights

Sister Nancy Forge

Location: Denver Ruins

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor, weapons, and ammo.

Special Items

Chemtek Chest

Savage Armor Set

Trooper Armor Set

Tactical Armor Set

Tank Armor Set

Vivisecto, Rn

Location: Machine Commune

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of Utility items and consumables, like syringes medical supplies, and food.

Special Items

Nociception Clamp

Optilaser 9000

Cerebral Modem

Adrenal Enhancer

Vendomatic 2000!

Location: Machine Commune

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of various items.

Special Items

Night Terror Plushie

Insulated Vehicle Plating

Hat Dance Horn

Farsight Computer Assisted Scope

Mobile Gift Shop

Location: Denver ruins

Merchant Services: Sale purchase of armor, weapons, and ammo.

Special Items