Tormented Souls Dev Explains How DualSense Can Be “Transcendent For PS5 Horror Games”

Tormented Souls promises a return to the inherently terrifying roots of survival horror with the same old fixed camera, haunting enclosed rooms, and a puzzling narrative of secrets that need to be uncovered. Though still not without a few improvements like modernized control schemes and perhaps, some next-generation features.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, publisher PQube clearly stated that the release plans of Tormented Souls are still being drawn out and hence, the only thing to know is that a 2021 release window for current-generation platforms remains on the cards. “We will update you as soon as we can,” said the publisher.

As far as developer Dual Effect Games is concerned, led by the brotherly twins Gabriel and German Araneda, the new DualSense wireless controller of PlayStation 5 can be pretty effective to increase the levels of fright in survival horror games like Tormented Souls.

To reiterate, the game has not been confirmed to be coming to next-generation consoles, either independently or through backwards compatibility. However, an example was given as to how the haptic feedback of DualSense can be utilized for a literal hair-raising experience.

I think that dualsense would be very transcendent for horror games in PS5 since it will help to increase the player insertion in the experience. I can imagine a transparent plastic artefac full of spiders that you have manipulated with your hands using the joystick movement sensors while you can feel all those little spider legs going wild through your palm.

Tormented Souls, inspired by classics like the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill, follows a woman named Caroline Walker who ends up at the Winterlake Mansion while investigating the disappearance of twin girls. The mansion though has all kinds of terrors coming out of the shadows.

The game is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.