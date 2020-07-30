Far Cry 6 Map Size: Yara Island Might Take 1 Hour To Walk Across

Far Cry 6 takes place on a fictional island called Yara that has been stated by Ubisoft to be the largest location in the franchise to date. The developer has not provided the actual size of the map, at least not at the time of writing. However, by comparing preceding installments, a rough estimate can be achieved.

YouTuber Conor Kearney has been measuring open-world maps for a while now. He keeps time while walking across the entire map for a general idea of the size of the open-world. The following is how long it took for him to take a stroll across the maps of the past Far Cry installments, excluding Far Cry New Dawn because that game reused the same map of Far Cry 5 as a standalone story-based expansion.

Far Cry 2: 48 minutes

Far Cry 3: 49 minutes

Far Cry 4: 48 minutes

Far Cry Primal: 42 minutes

Far Cry 5: 54 minutes

Taking into account that Far Cry 6 will have the largest playground in the franchise, it should take at least an hour to walk across the island of Yara by the same method of testing. It goes without saying though that the results are never going to be accurate since blockable terrain makes it impossible to walk across an open-world in a straight line. That being said, until Ubisoft confirms the actual size of the map of Far Cry 6, the one-hour estimation should suffice.

Yara has been described as a tropical war-torn paradise which will not only be the largest location in the franchise but also feature the most amount of varied biomes. Far Cry 6 will take players across jungles, mountains, white-sand beaches, towns, cities, villages, and a lot more. By the biomes alone, Yara appears to promise a massive open-world.

Far Cry 6 will officially release for all major platforms on February 18, 2021. That includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. The new entry will feature Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist dictator Antón Castillo just as rumors claimed.