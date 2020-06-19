The Last of Us Part 2 All Workbench Locations Guide

Workbenches are present in various different locations throughout TLoU2. In this The Last of Us Part 2 Workbench Locations guide, we will help you find all the Workbenches in each chapter of the game.

While we will try to explain the workbench locations without giving any spoilers, it is best to stay cautious if you are worried about spoilers.

The Last of Us Part 2 All Workbench Locations

Ellie and Abby can both use the workbenches to upgrade their weapons. We have divided the workbench locations across each section of all the chapters in The Last of Us 2.

In order to upgrade weapons, you need spare parts that are scattered all over the game world.

Chapter 1: Jackson

Patrol

Workbench #1

This workbench is present in the hallway at Eugene’s hideout after you leave the supermarket.

Chapter 2: Seattle (Day 1)

Downtown

Workbench #1

Opposite the Valiant Music Shop, there will be a military tent. The workbench is located in this tent.

Capitol Hill

Workbench #1

At the Gas station, enter the garage area to find the workbench besides the half-opened door.

Workbench #2

This workbench is located in the Martial arts center. Head into the corridor to the office type space. Here, the workbench is part of the corner desk.

The Tunnels

Workbench #1

This workbench location is a bit tricky. At the underground station, deal with the soldiers and clickers. When the game prompts you to throw the rope, throw it and then move ahead to find the workbench.

Chapter 3: Seattle (Day 2) Workbench Locations

Hillcrest

Workbench #1

In the clothes shop, there will be a hole in the wall taking you to the basement level. The workbench is present here.

Workbench #2

After you climb the dumpster to reach the top of the garage, enter the hole inside the wall to find the workbench.

The Seraphites

Workbench #1

This TLoU 2 workbench is located in the kitchen area in an apartment.

Workbench #2

The workbench is located inside Weston’s Pharmacy.

Chapter 4: Seattle (Day 3)

The Flooded City

Workbench #1

After leaving the boat, head to the small garage area. You will find the workbench here.

Workbench #2

In the W&B Arcade, you will find the workbench to the right of Jak X machine.

Chapter 6: Seattle (Day 1) Workbench Locations

On Foot

Workbench #1

This workbench is present opposite to the boat area, next to a fridge.

The Forward Base

Workbench #1

This workbench is in a Military tent having loads of ammunition.

Hostile Territory

Workbench #1

This workbench is present in a Seraphite camp in the main room opposite the campfire.

The Forest

Workbench #1

This workbench is present in the car repair shop.

The Coast

The workbench is present in the building having a sky-blue brick wall.

Chapter 7: Seattle (Day 2)

The Shortcut

Workbench #1

This workbench is present inside the electronics store. Enter the store to find it.

Workbench #2

This workbench is present inside the room to the right of the mural after climbing up.

Ground Zero

Workbench #1

The workbench is present inside the hospital. You will need to search for and power up a generator to enter the hospital.

Chapter 8: Seattle (Day 3)

The Island

Workbench #1

This workbench is inside the first house on the hill.

The Escape

Workbench #1

This workbench is inside the radio tower immediately after going in through the window with Lev.

Chapter 9: Santa Barbara

Pushing Inland

Workbench #1

This workbench is in the kitchen of the house having a clicker on the roof.

The Resort

Workbench #1

This workbench is in a building behind two guards torturing a rattler at the compound.