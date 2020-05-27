This Minecraft Dungeons Redstone Monstrosity boss guide will help you deal with the boss you face in the Fiery Forge area.

The Redstone Monstrosity boss will certainly give players a run for their emeralds and may take a couple of attempts to bring down. Luckily, there are a few tricks that make defeating it a lot simpler.

Minecraft Dungeons Redstone Monstrosity Boss

The principal attack is a shockwave created when Redstone Monstrosity hits both of its fists on the ground, which hits all players in a zone around the impact point.

The second attack is summoning magma 3D squares like foes that move towards the player and cause harm.

These aren’t especially dangerous however; they can decrease player health rapidly and obstruct the player’s movement.

If the Redstone Monstrosity digs his fists on the ground you should know that move is coming. This is additionally the main time when it is generally safe to take part in the melee.

At last, The Redstone Monstrosity reclines and lets out a group of little fireballs from its mouth.

When a fireball contacts the ground it explodes in a small radius. This attack is hard to keep away from yet can be avoided with the Boots of Swiftness.

How to Defeat Redstone Monstrosity Boss

There are numerous ways the player can cause harm to the Redstone Monstrosity. Melee attacks are best saved for when the Boss is calling allies.

Ranged attacks also work well but it is limited to the amount of ammunition left for your bow. Best not to waste all the arrows early on trying to bring down Redstone Monstrosity’s health.

The most ideal approach to manage harm to Redstone Monstrosity and at last defeating it is to utilize the pillars found all through the map.

If the player utilizes the Pillars, and these columns of fire will cause a ton of damage to the Boss.

Maintaining a strategic distance from his attacks, drawing him into these blast radii, and setting off the columns is the most ideal approach to bring this boss down.