After Jill has successfully activated the generators in RE3 Remake and escaped from Nemesis, she must go and set the subway route for the train. In this guide, we will give you Resident Evil 3 Remake Subway Train Station Route Puzzle Solution so you can progress in the story.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Subway Train Station Route Puzzle Solution

To set the subway route for the trains, Jill must first get to the Transportation Control Room.

From the generators, head out and follow the straight path along the alley. Nemesis will again come out and try to ambush you. Keep running while avoiding his attacks.

As soon as you come to the street, you’ll notice a ladder in front leading to a platform. Take it and get to the other side of the buildings through the roof, to get to the Transportation Control Room.

In the control room, you can start the puzzle by interacting with the control panel. The control panel has a map of the subway, with different stations and the paths that are blocked off.

All you need to do is select the station and the platform at which the train will move through. Turn the knobs to select stations and the ones in front of each station to select the platform number. Input the following order to solve the Subway puzzle in RE3 Remake:

RE – 01

FA – 02

RA – 03

SA – 02

FO – 01

With these inputs, as you press enter, a new call will be activated and you’ll head back to the station where Carlos and Mikhail are staying.