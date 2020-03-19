Nioh 2 Update 1.04 Is Out, Fixes And Adjustment

A brand new update released for Nioh 2. Koei Tecmo and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest patch is only available on PlayStation 4, as this is an exclusive title. The download and install size of Nioh 2 Update 1.04 on the PlayStation 4 is about 500 MB. You will see that they added the ability to easily increase the skill level of other weapons if the skill level of one weapon type is high, and the weapon proficiency requirements have been relaxed for some missions. Below you will find some key notes regarding Nioh 2 Update 1.04.

Added the ability to easily increase the skill level of other weapons if the skill level of one weapon type is high

Weapon proficiency requirements have been relaxed for some missions missions

Reduces the strength of “Gaki” and reduces the power of specific attacks

Reduced the power of attacks with excessively high damage for the following enemies: “Youki” and “Saruoni”

“Skebito” health increased

“Skebito” health increased Thanks to this Nioh 2 patch, they adjusted the recommended level notation so that the recommended levels for some missions are appropriate

When “Ushioni” rushes into a weir (cough), the horn is pierced so that the weir is not destroyed by jump attack etc.

Reduced the physical strength and defense of “Shimama Ryoan” in the main mission “Bleaking Water”

Adjusted the homing of the hatchet skill “ earth killing ” upward

Relax the vacant wisdom required to release the half-you skill Blow Tiger Strike

The protection of the guardian spirit, “Hyibitori”, has been changed so that the “recovery of the drug” has a spillover effect,

and the spillover range has been limited from unlimited distance to 7m.

and the spillover range has been limited from unlimited distance to 7m. Increased the distance that Mujina responds to gestures

Nioh 2 is the sequel of the successful Nioh. This second part of the saga is, in fact, a prequel, telling us everything that happened before the first video game. Among the novelties, the possibility of adopting the power of these spiritual beings and using them in combat stand out.

Here you will find the complete list of Nioh 2 Update 1.04 patch notes. Take note that these patch notes are only available in Japanese. I remind you that Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Nioh 2 released on March 13, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.