This Nioh 2 The Hollow Fortress Kodama Locations Guide will help you with all the Kodama locations. Every 5 Kodama you find gives you an extra Elixir for that region. Finding all 150 Kodama unlocks the Kodama Leader trophy.

Nioh 2 The Hollow Fortress Kodama Locations

There are 6 kodama locations in The Hollow Fortress mission of the game and they are listed below:

Kodama Location #1

From the first shrine, head to the right till the end you find a ladder. Climb it up and follow the path. Few steps later you will find a diversion in which you need to take the left path where you will find another ladder.

Climb to the upper section and walk through the wooden bridge and check on the right side you will find the Kodama behind the sacks.

Kodama Location #2

From the first shrine climb up the ladder in front and follow the path on right where you will reach to the elevator. After reaching the top floor with the help of elevator, head straight and talk left from the point where you encounter 2 sword enemies.

Follow the path and take the first left and immediate right. Keep on walking that path which is moving down the slope and jump down to the wooden floor instead of taking right. Turn around and below yourself you can see the Kodama from top.

Kodama Location #3

From the 2nd Shrine climb up the ladder right next to it, the Kodama will be on the snowy cliff right above the path.

Kodama Location #4

From the 2nd Shrine climb the ladder right next to it and then follow the path up the right-side, a path with yellow crystals on it. There will be a snow Cyclops walking there.

Climb the ladder up which you will find after crossing the Cyclops. After climbing up the right and walk to the end of balcony where you will find another enemy. There you will find the 4th Kodama.

Kodama Location #5

From the 4th Kodama, drop down from the balcony and follow up the snowy stairs until you get to a temple with yet another snow Cyclops and one of those rocket arm enemies.

Before getting into the temple which has a Dark Realm inside, take a right turn and the Kodama will be on a cliff below.

Kodama Location #6

From the platform with the 5th Kodama, drop down below and there will be a Yokai Realm in the temple to the left hand side. Defeat the Yokai and behind it, you will find a treasure chest. Open it to acquire the Castle Gate Key.

Then run back to the place from where you dropped down to the 5th Kodama and search for Gate there. It’s to the right side of the main temple entrance where the Cyclops is walking around. Open up the Gate with the acquired key and follow up the path.

It leads to a secret side entrance of the temple, and the Kodama is sitting behind a statue on the ground floor. You can’t reach it through the main entrance. The only way to obtain it is through this optional Castle Gate path.