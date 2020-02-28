ARK: Survival Evolved Genesis is finally out for all of you waiting out there. If you do not have the full Genesis Season Pass yet then you can use this ARK Genesis Console Commands List to try out the new content in areas outside the actual Genesis map.

Once you have downloaded the ARK’s latest update and the commands will offer a solid free trial of the DLC. You can obviously also use these commands on the Genesis maps, in your own private server to spawn things and go crazy.

ARK Genesis Console Commands List

To use ARK’s admin commands on PC just press the Tab key and start typing your command.

To use ARK’s admin commands on console go on the pause menu and press L1+R1+X+triangle/ LB+RB+X+Y and the command menu will show up.

Creature Spawn Commands

Astrocetus: admincheat summon SpaceWhale_Character_BP_C

Bloodstalker: admincheat summon bogspider_character_bp_c

Ferox (Small): Shapeshifter_Small_Character_BP_C

Ferox (Large): Shapeshifter_Large_Character_BP_C

Magmasaur: admincheat summon Cherufe_Character_BP_C

Megachelon: admincheat summon GiantTurtle_Character_BP_C

Insect Swarm: admincheat Summon InsectSwarmChar_BP_C

Moeder: admincheat SpawnDino “/Game/Genesis/Dinos/EelBoss/EelBoss_Character_BP.EelBoss_Character_BP” 500 0 0 35

Moeder Minion: admincheat summon EelBoss_Character_BP_C EelMinion_Character_BP_C

Item/Gear ID Commands

Fishing Net: cheat GFI fishingnet 1 0 0

Mining Drill: cheat GFI Drill 1 0 0

Tek Claws: cheat GFI claw 1 0 0

Tek Cruise Missile: cheat GFI cruise 1 0 0

Tek Grenade Launcher: cheat giveitem /Game/Genesis/Weapons/TekGrenadeLauncher/PrimalItem_WeaponTekGrenadeLauncher.PrimalItem_WeaponTekGrenadeLauncher 1 0 0

Tek Shoulder Cannon: cheat GFI ShoulderCannon 1 0 0

Metal Ocean Platform: cheat GFI OceanPlatform 1 0 0

Pressure Plate: cheat GFI PressurePlate 1 0 0

Tek Alarm System: cheat GFI TekAlarm 1 0 0

Tek Hiover-Skiff: cheat GFI HoverSkiff 1 0 0

Tek Jump Pad: cheat GFI JumpPad 1 0 0

Wooden Ocean Platform: cheat gfi Wood_OceanPlatform 1 1 0

Astrocetus Tek Saddle: cheat gfi SpaceWhaleSaddle_Tek 1 1 0

Magmasaur Saddle: cheat gfi CherufeSaddle 1 1 0

Megachelon Platform Saddle: cheat gfi GiantTurtleSaddle 1 1 0

Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi PrimalItemTrophy_EelBoss 1 1 0

Alpha Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi EelBoss_Alpha 1 1 0

Beta Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi EelBoss_Beta 1 1 0

Gamma Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi EelBoss_Gamma 1 1 0

Master Controller Trophy: cheat gfi PrimalItemTrophy_MasterController 1 1 0

Shell Fragment: cheat gfi TurtleShell 1 1 0

Moeder Fang: cheat gfi Flag_EelBoss 1 1 0

VR Boss Fang: cheat gfi Flag_VRBoss 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Parasaur Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Para_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Raptor Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Raptor_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Spino Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Spino_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Tapejara Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Tapejara_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Argentavis Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Argent_Fertilized_Snow 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Yutyrannus Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Yuty_Fertilized_Snow 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Allosaurus Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Allo_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Ankylosaurus Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Ankylo_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Rex Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Rex_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

Fertilized X-Trike Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Trike_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

Bloodstalker Egg: cheat gfi PrimalItemConsumable_Egg_BogSpider 1 1 0

Fertilized Bloodstalker Egg: cheat gfi Egg_BogSpider_Fertilized 1 1 0

Megachelon Egg: cheat gfi PrimalItemConsumable_Egg_GiantTurtle 1 1 0

Fertilized Megachelon Egg: cheat gfi Egg_GiantTurtle_Fertilized 1 1 0

Ambergris: cheat gfi Ambergris 1 1 0

Magmasaur Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Cherufe_Retrieve 1 1 0

Golden Nugget: cheat gfi GoldenNugget 1 1 0

High Quality Pollen: cheat gfi HighQualityPollen 1 1 0

Golden Striped Megalodon Tooth: cheat gfi RetrieveMegTooth 1 1 0

Reaper King Phermone Gland: cheat gfi RetrieveReaperGland 1 0 false 1 1 0

Alpha X-Trike Skull: cheat gfi TrikeSkullHelmet_Retrieve 1 1 0

Tier 1 Lootcrate: cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl1 1 1 0

Tier 2 Lootcrate: cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl2 1 1 0

Tier 3 Lootcrate: cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl3 1 1 0

Corrupted Avatar Boots: cheat GFI Gen1AvatartBoots 1 0 0

Corrupted Avatar Gloves: cheat GFI Gen1AvatarGloves 1 0 0

Corrupted Avatar Helmet: cheat GFI Gen1AvatarHelmet 1 0 0

Corrupted Avatar Pants: cheat GFI Gen1AvatarPants 1 0 0

Corrupted Avatar Shirt: cheat GFI Gen1AvatarShirt 1 0 0

Mini-HLNA: cheat GFI MiniHLNA 1 0 0

Master Controller Helmet: cheat gfi MasterControllerHelmet 1 1 0