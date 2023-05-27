Zombies in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations Guide – How to Get the Battery to Build Dischord Wonder Weapon

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations Guide to help you locate all possible hidden targets in the Spaceland Park and build the Dischord Wonder Weapon.

Dischord or Weapon of Rock requires a total of x3 Buildable Parts. One of these parts requires you to shoot down a total of x5 hidden targets found on the map. While a couple of these targets can be relatively easy to find, a few can be painfully tough.

For more help on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Guide, read out our Merc. Rig Class Guide, Souvenir Coins Guide, and Warfighter Rig Class Guide.

Zombies in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations Guide

In our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations Guide, we have shared the locations of all possible hidden targets that you can find in the Spaceland Park.

Zombies in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations

There are a few pre-requisites which you need to complete in order to see the hidden targets. The first thing that you need to do is to continue killing zombies until one of them drops ‘shades’.

Once you have acquired the shades, you should be able to see the hidden targets on the map. I have listed all the possible locations of all the hidden targets that you can find on the map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Spawn Area

At the top of the hedge

Located right above the deposit ATM in the Junction

One is located below the bridge leading to the Polar Peak

The final one is located on the left-hand side of the mouth of the roller coaster – visible from the bridge

Arcade Area

Inside the top-floor window

Directly above the power switch

Inside a claw machine on the bottom floor

Directly behind the Prize Desk, sitting on the floor

Behind the pile of cars inside the Bumper Car area

Inside the trashcan right next to the Demon Attack, on the top-floor

On the backside of the alien cardboard, on the opposite side of the Prize Desk

The final one is located on the backside of the Arcade Area, near the farthest booth inside the hallway

Polar Peak

There is one located between the Arcade Area and the Polar Peak. You should be able to see it by standing right next to a yeti inside a cave, near the catwalk. The hidden target is neatly hidden inside the edge of the mountain.

Once you have shot down all five hidden targets, head over to the middle of the Astrocade Dance Floor in order to acquire the Battery to build the Dischord.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!