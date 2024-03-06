How To Build Zombies In Spaceland Dischord Weapon

This Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Dischord guide lists all the possible locations of the hidden targets in Spaceland Park and gives tips on obtaining all the items needed to build the Dischord Wonder Weapon.

The primary step in Zombies in Spaceland is to build the Dischord Wonder Weapon. This weapon is a ray gun you can use to kill zombies. Once a zombie is shot with it, it makes their headstand, killing all zombies nearby and then exploding.

Dischord Wonder weapon comprises three parts: a battery, a disco ball, and a ruby. Let’s break into how you will acquire these three parts.

Battery

This is the first part you can look for. To get this you need to pick up the sunglasses zombies drop. You will get this randomly from any zombie, one perk these glasses hold is that they reveal hidden targets inside and outside the arcade.

After taking out (5x) the hidden targets, you will find the battery in the middle of the disco dance floor. Pick it up and take it to the Dischord buildable cardboard cutout and place the battery there. This concludes the first part.

Disco Ball

Disco Ball comes the second, collect the souvenir coins and place them in the souvenir coin machine outside the arcade.

You need a red coin, a blue coin, and a green coin, once these coins are inserted in the machine (in any order) it will give you a disco ball. Take it to the Dischord buildable cardboard cutout.

Ruby

For the final item, you need to get 600 tickets which you can get by completing Neil’s challenges. Once you get the tickets, head outside the arcade and purchase the arcane core attachment for 300 tickets.

Next, you need to go through all the portals and even inside the pack-a-punch (this will help you gain a +500 XP). From there, activate the UFOs to make them fly around the map to help in elemental upgrades in the arcade in order to get the venom attachment.

The activated UFO will gather zombies on the disco floor, activate the trap, and the disco ball will kill all the zombies. The UFO will then change its course, you need to follow it while killing all the zombies that come in your path. This will turn the UFO into a little green orb, pick it up to upgrade your weapon with venom.

For the remaining 300 tickets, head to the toy store and purchase the gold teeth. Once you purchase that, head outside the arcade toward the crocodile trap, place the brute inside its mouth to stop it from closing, and place the gold teeth inside it.

You will then see a machine inside its mouth, aim at it with your venom upgraded weapon, pick up the ruby it releases, and head to the Dischord cardboard cutout inside the Zombies in Spaceland arcade.

Zombie in Spaceland Hidden Target Locations

Following are the locations where you can find the hidden targets in Zombies in Spaceland to build wonder weapons other than the Dischord.

Spawn Area

At the top of the hedge

Located right above the deposit ATM in the Junction

One is located below the bridge leading to the Polar Peak

The final one is located on the left-hand side of the mouth of the roller coaster – visible from the bridge

Arcade Area

Inside the top-floor window

Directly above the power switch

Inside a claw machine on the bottom floor

Directly behind the Prize Desk, sitting on the floor

Behind the pile of cars inside the Bumper Car area

Inside the trashcan right next to the Demon Attack, on the top floor

On the backside of the alien cardboard, on the opposite side of the Prize Desk

The final one is located on the backside of the Arcade Area, near the farthest booth inside the hallway

Behind Arcade

Hanging from the furthest booth in the alley

In the bumper-car zone, behind the car in the corner

Between Arcade and Polar Peak