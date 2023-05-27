Zombies in Spaceland Dischord Wonder Weapon Guide – Parts Locations, How to Build

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Dischord Wonder Weapon Guide with step-by-step instructions on how to build the weapon.

The Dischord Wonder Weapon is also called as Weapon of Rock and is a pretty strong weapon, to say the least. The weapon is exceptionally good when it comes to killing multiple zombies at choke points.

Zombies in Spaceland Dischord Wonder Weapon Guide

Now before we begin, you need to make sure that you have opened up all the doors in the Journey in Space and the Bumper Karts door. In addition to this, you also need to accumulate around 600 tickets in total.

In our Zombies in Spaceland Dischord Wonder Weapon Guide, we have discussed all the steps involved in getting the said Wonder Weapon in the Spaceland Park.

Weapon of Rock Wonder Weapon Guide

Dischord Wonder Weapon Step #1

For the first step, you need to collect three different colours of souvenir coins and insert them into the Souvenir Station – the station is located right outside the Arcade. Once you have inserted all three souvenir coins, you should be able to get the first item.

Dischord Wonder Weapon Step #2

In order to get the second part, you need to continue killing zombies until one of them drops Shades. Once you have acquired them, you need to equip the shades which will allow you to turn the entire Spaceland Park into black & white with a total of five target signs scattered around the map.

What you basically need to do is to shoot down these five target boards – these can be in hard to reach places or outside the map. Once you have shot all five boards, head over to the dance floor to pick up the second item.

Dischord Wonder Weapon Step #3

For the final step, you need to buy an Arcane Core and a Golden Tooth from the Arcade. Once you have done that, you need to have a Brute follow you inside the Alligator Mouth; this will cause the Alligator Mouth to stay opened and teeth to fall off.

At this point, you need to place the Golden Tooth that you bought earlier inside the Alligator Mouth. From there, head over to the Pack-a-Punch area and interact with an object located on the left-hand side of the small mirror and cause the four UFOs to head inside the portal.

From there, head to the Arcade and use the Disco Trap to kill zombies and change the UFO’s path. At this point, you need to follow the UFO, kill the zombies around it using the gun you have the Arcane on, and pick up the part. Once done, head over to the Alligator Mouth and shoot the four circles with the upgraded weapon and grab the part.

Now all that you need to do is to head back to the Arcade and craft the Dischord Wonder Weapon.

This is all we have on our Zombies in Spaceland Dischord Wonder Weapon Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!