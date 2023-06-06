Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hornist’s Dramatic Escape Walkthrough

The Stable Trotters are musical bands that play in stables all around the kingdom of Hyrule. When you find them, you’ll learn one of their members called Eustus has fallen down a hole along with his vehicle. The Stable Trotters ask you to help them rescue their member as a part of the Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

To know how to rescue him, we have prepared a guide that will help you complete the Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock Hornist’s Dramatic Escape in Zelda: TotK

The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be unlocked right after talking to Eustus. He will be inside a hole in the ground at Piper Ridge. The exact coordinates are -3645, 0776, 0130.

Talk to him as he explains the reason why he went missing. The Rito Village treated the Stable Trotters nicely but due to the storm, they are struggling to even find food supplies. Eustus couldn’t bare seeing them in this situation due to which he went on his way to help them but ended up in a hole.

After your conversation with Eustus is over, you will unlock the Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure and will have to help Eustus escape the hole.

How to complete Hornist’s Dramatic Escape in Zelda: TotK

The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape in Tears of the Kingdom is one of the side adventures that involve solving puzzles. During this adventure, you will be assembling different parts of the wagon scattered near Eustus. Then you will fly him out of the hole.

Assemble the wagon

You will be using your Ultrahand ability to fix Eustus’ wagon. Grab the two balloons and place them next to each other. Place the flame emitters inside both balloons. Then grab each balloon individually and place them atop the two pillars on the wagon.

Now grab and place both fans at the rear of the back on each side. Make sure both fans are looking slightly downward since you want to lift the wagon upwards.

Talk to Eustus

After assembling the broken wagon, talk to Eustus and let him sit in the wagon. Hop onto the wagon and hit the fans to start the vehicle. The flame emitters will lighten up and you will be out of the hole within a short period of time.

This will complete the Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure. You will be rewarded with 3x Courser Bee Honey in Zelda: TotK for your efforts.