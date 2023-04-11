Given how much Nintendo advertised its Amiibo toys, it is no surprise that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Amiibos are also a thing and work just like they did in the past to give players special new content in their games.

The Amiibos are from numerous Nintendo franchises and each of them provides something unique and different in Breath of the Wild ranging from gear to recipes.

These amiibos can also be only used once a day. Some of these figures reward players with some rare items in the game and this Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Amiibos guide will list down all such items and how to use them.

For more help on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, check out our Cooking Recipes Guide, Crafting Materials Locations Guide, and Weapons Guide.

How to use Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibos

Breath of the Wild isn’t set to automatically detect amiibos by default and players actually need to set up that functionality. You need to open up your Inventory menu, navigate to the System tab and then move to Options.

You can use both types of Amiibos, i.e., Zelda and non-Zelda themes. The scan can make the features available to the players according to the specific Amiibo you will use.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From the Options menu, you can activate amiibo functionality by switching from the default “Do Not Use”. Once this setting has been activated, you can start using Amiibos.

To do that, you need to open up your Rune menu, change the Rune in their Sheikah Slate and scroll all the way down until you see the symbol for Amiibo.

You need to place this Amiibo rune on a flat patch of ground. Once the rune is in place, you must use the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Amiibos and hold it over the right stick on the Joy-con or the NFC receiver on WiiU. This ends up spawning special items linked to that specific toy in the game.

Most of the amiibos grant cooking recipes or some gear, however, there are two truly unique amiibos that reward items which can only be acquired through these specific toys. One of them is the Epona horse and the other is a companion version of Wolf Link.

To get the horse, players need to scan the Link amiibo from Super Smash Bros. while Wolf Link can only be acquired through the Wolf Link amiibo toy available at various retailers including Amazon.

You can scan the Amiibo only once in a day. But you must go through the following exploits below before scanning Amiibo.

Scan redo exploit

The reward you will get after scanning an Amiibo is just random. It is different every time after scanning. However, there’s a trick here. All you need to do is to save the game first. Then scan the amiibo and you will get a reward in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

If you are unsatisfied with the reward, you can refresh the game and again perform the scanning of Amiibo. Keep repeating this step until you get the desired thing in the chest.

List of all Zelda BOTW Amiibo’s functions

You can get some special rewards from the chests after scanning Zelda-themed Amiibos. These chests contain very rare kinds of items and unique materials. After getting the Paraglider, these chests will also contain ammunition bonuses. Some chests will provide you with the reward after you complete the Major Quest: Free the Divine Beasts.

What the Breath of the Wild amiibo do

Archer Link: Drop weapons resembling Bows.

Horse Rider Link: Drops an exotic Horse saddle and the Traveller’s Bridle.

Zelda: Normally drops shield, and if you are lucky enough you can get a Radiant Sheild.

Guardian: Drops weapon chest and food.

Bokoblin: Drops a chest with powerful weapons inside, and some other items.

Urbosa: Drops pieces of meat, and a chest containing the Gerudo gear. You might even get the Vah Naboris Helm.

Revali: Drops a chest containing Rito Gear. You might even get the Vah Medoh Helm.

Mipha: Drops the Zora weapons and chance to get a Van Ruta Helm.

Daruk: Drops the Goron weapons, and many other stuffs like rare gems and even ores. You might get a Vah Rudania Helm.

What do non-Breath of the Wild amiibo do?

Twilight Princess Link & Super Smash Bros Link: You obtain an Epona, after the first Scan. And if you scan repeatedly, you will receive food

Twilight Princess Wolf Link: Once scanned it makes Wolf link a partner in your combats.

8-Bit Link: You obtain a lot of barrels, and after smashing them you can receive food and a bit of currency. You can also receive some pieces of the Classic Link Tunic.

Ocarina of Time Link: Scan and it will drop some pieces of meat, and even weapons and if you are lucky, you may also receive pieces of OOT- Era Link costume.

Wind Waker Link: Drops fish and might contain gear of the Wind Waker armor.

Wind Waker Zelda: Drops some plants and you have a chance to receive the Hero’s Sheild.

Majora’s Mask Link: Drops the gears of Fierce Diety Armor. You may also receive a few other items including the Diety sword – Double armed.

Skyward Sword Link: Drops crates with weapons and currency. Also drops the gears of the Skyward Sword armor.

Smash Bros Zelda: Drops a variety of materials including plants and weapons. May also drop the Twilight Bow.

Smash Bros Shiek: Drops the Sheikah weapon item and have a chance of getting the headpiece of the mighty Sheik’s mask armor.

Smash Bros Ganondorf: Drops random crafting items and sometimes a few rare items and weapons.