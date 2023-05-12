Xenoblade Chronicles X Farming Guide

Read this guide to learn everything about points farming In Xenoblade Chronicles X. This will include how to farm AP, SP, and XP in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, Art Points can be used to learn and improve different arts, and the Skill Points can be utilized to polish the skills of any character. Experience Points are an important mechanic used to increase the character’s stats.

How to Farm SP in Xenoblade Chronicles X

Each character has its skill tree, and each skill has different levels that you can upgrade to. These skills can be upgraded with the help of Skill Point. You can only spend Skill Points to learn the next skill in line that is in your skill tree. Skill Points (SP) can be utilized to polish the skills of a particular character.

Each skill will require a specific level of SP to upgrade, and you can see how much you need more by navigating to the right corner of the screen. You can also set your desired skill in front of the skill tree; that way, you will not have to waste time learning skills you do not like.

Navigate below to learn how to obtain and farm SP in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Battling

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can gain SP by beating the enemies in battles. If you want to gain more SP than usual, try to defeat enemies with two levels higher than you.

The amount of SP gained will increase progressively by an increase in the level of enemies fought with. Similarly, if the enemies have a level lower than you, the SP gained by defeating them will also decrease progressively as the level decreases.

Exploring

To gain SP, you can visit new landmarks and locations in Xenoblade Chronicles X. This is by far the easiest method to gain SP. Head over to the map and look for areas you have not yet visited.

Visiting new locations in Xenoblade Chronicles X will reward you SP and give you the option to fast travel to that location later in the future. Fast traveling will decrease the overall traveling time to virtually none.

As you explore more and more areas In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the amount of SP gained will also increase with each new area discovered. In Xenoblade Chronicles X, some areas on the map are more difficult to find and will reward you with more SP. These areas are called Secret Areas.

Whenever you visit a new location In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the first thing to do is to explore all the landmarks of the area to collect all the possible SP from the location. Then move on to the quest and boss fights.

Defeat Enemies with Chain Attacks

After reading the upper section of the guide, we know that we can earn SP by defeating the enemies in the battle. But if you defeat the enemies with the help of the Chain Attacks, Xenoblade Chronicles X will reward you with bonus SP. You must wait for the enemy to have as little health as he can. Then hit it with Chain Attacks to have the maximum chance of earning bonus SP.

Battle Unique and Higher-level Monsters

We have explained in the upper section of the guide that battling with the higher-level monsters will give you more SP. Beating them will be difficult, but the rewards reflect your effort to battle the monster.

The same can be said for the unique monsters, as beating them will reward you more SP than the normal enemy. It is one of the best ways to earn SP if you find and defeat unique monsters.

Super Fast Leveling

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, there is a cheat that enables you to jump to level 50 no matter what your current level is in no time. For this, you must defeat the boss of Tephra Cave. You will then earn a lot of SP after the fast leveling up.

Use Expert Mode

You already know that battling with the monster that has high level than you. To double the benefit from this, you can lower the character’s level even more with the help of Expert Mode.

Lowering your level will make you more vulnerable to monster attacks, but this effective method will earn you guaranteed SP.

Use Casual Mode

You can earn more SP in Xenoblade Chronicles X after changing your battle mode to casual. Navigate to Game Settings and turn Casual Mode on from there. There is no restriction to when you can turn it on and off. So you can activate it when you are farming for SP.

How to Farm AP

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, Art Points are the points that can be used to enhance the level of your character’s Art. AP will increase your character’s Art power and lower the cooldown.

Navigate below to learn how to obtain and farm AP in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Battling

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can gain AP by beating the enemies in battles. If you want to gain more AP than usual, try to defeat enemies with two levels higher than you.

The amount of AP gained will increase progressively by an increase in the level of enemies fought with. Similarly, if the enemies have a level lower than you, the AP gained by defeating them will also decrease progressively as the level decreases.

Exploring

You can visit new landmarks and locations in Xenoblade Chronicles X to gain AP. This is by far the easiest method to gain AP. Head over to the map and look for areas you have not yet visited.

Visiting new locations in Xenoblade Chronicles X will reward you AP and give you the option to fast travel to that location later in the future. Fast traveling will decrease the overall traveling time to virtually none.

As you explore more and more areas In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the amount of AP gained will also increase with each new area discovered. In Xenoblade Chronicles X, some areas on the map are more difficult to find and will reward you with more AP. These areas are called Secret Areas.

Whenever you visit a new location In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the first thing to do is to explore all the landmarks of the area to collect all the possible AP from the location. Then move on to the quest and boss fights.

Defeat Enemies with Chain Attacks

After reading the upper section of the guide, we know that we can earn AP by defeating the enemies in the battle. But if you defeat the enemies with the help of the Chain Attacks, Xenoblade Chronicles X will reward you with a bonus AP.

You must wait for the enemy to have as little health as he can. Then hit it with Chain Attacks to have the maximum chance of earning bonus AP.

Battle Unique and Higher-Level Monsters

We have explained in the upper section of the guide that battling with the higher-level monsters will give you more AP. Beating them will be difficult, but the rewards reflect your effort to battle the monster.

The same can be said for the unique monsters, as beating them will reward you more AP than the normal enemy. It is one of the best ways to earn AP if you find and defeat unique monsters.

Super Fast Leveling

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, there is a cheat that enables you to jump to level 50 no matter what your current level is in no time. For this, you must defeat the boss of Tephra Cave. You will then earn a lot of AP after the fast leveling up.

Use Expert Mode

You already know that battling with the monster that has high level than you. To double the benefit from this, you can lower the character’s level even more with the help of Expert Mode.

Lowering your level will make you more vulnerable to monster attacks, but this effective method will earn you guaranteed AP.

Use Casual Mode

After changing your battle mode to casual, you can earn more AP in Xenoblade Chronicles X. Navigate to Game Settings and turn Casual Mode on from there. There is no restriction to when you can turn it on and off. So, you can activate it when you are farming for AP.

How to Farm XP

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, Experience Points are an important mechanic to increase the character’s stats. Navigate below to learn how to obtain and farm XP in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Battling

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can gain XP by beating the enemies in battles. If you want to gain more XP than usual, try to defeat enemies with two levels higher than you.

The amount of XP gained will increase progressively by an increase in the level of enemies fought with. Similarly, if the enemies have a level lower than you, the XP gained by defeating them will also decrease progressively as the level decreases.

Exploring

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can visit new landmarks and locations to gain XP. This is by far the easiest method to gain XP. Head over to the map and look for areas you have not yet visited.

Visiting new locations in Xenoblade Chronicles X will reward you XP and give you the option to fast travel to that location later in the future. Fast traveling will decrease the overall traveling time to virtually none.

As you explore more and more areas In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the amount of XP gained will also increase with each new area discovered. In Xenoblade Chronicles X, some areas on the map are more difficult to find and will reward you with more XP. These areas are called Secret Areas.

Whenever you visit a new location In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the first thing to do is to explore all the landmarks of the area to collect all the possible XP from the location. Then move on to the quest and boss fights.

Side Quests

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can easily earn XP by doing side quests. To do a side quest, you need to find NPCs with a “!” sign on their head. The number of side quests a single NPC can give you is not limited to one. But sometimes, one NPC can give you multiple side quests.

You must defeat an enemy or collect any item to finish the objective of the side quest. Once you have completed the side quest, you can do it again multiple times as the game sets no limit.

Achievements

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can earn XP by doing achievement. Examples of the achievement are Trials and Records. Once you complete either Trials or Records, you will be rewarded XP. The amount of XP will be the same every time. While exploring different locations and doing quests, you will come across many achievements in the game.

Equip EXP Up Gems

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can earn more XP with fighting when any character is equipped with EXP Up. You can equip any character to the EXP Up. It is a rare gem obtained after doing one of the following sidequests.

The side quests are The Road Home, Colony 6 Reconstruction, and Collectopaedia. You can also find EXP Up linked to the weapons and armors collected after the fights.

Use Riki Skills

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, a character named Riki has special skills that will earn you extra XP. These skills are Adore Sun!, Explore Time!, Riki See, Riki Do, EXP for All!, and Bestest Stars! Each skill is used for different scenarios like battles, day and night.

Defeat Enemies with Chain Attacks

After reading the upper section of the guide, we know that we can earn XP by defeating the enemies in the battle. But if you defeat the enemies with the help of the Chain Attacks, Xenoblade Chronicles X will reward you with a bonus XP. You must wait for the enemy to have as little health as he can. Then hit it with Chain Attacks to have the maximum chance of earning bonus XP.

Battle Unique and Higher-level Monsters

We have explained in the upper section of the guide that battling with the higher-level monsters will give you more XP. Beating them will be difficult, but the rewards reflect your effort to battle the monster.

The same can be said for the unique monsters, as beating them will reward you more XP than the normal enemy. It is one of the best ways to earn XP if you find and defeat unique monsters.

Super Fast Leveling

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, there is a cheat that enables you to jump to level 50 no matter what your current level is in no time. For this, you must defeat the boss of Tephra Cave. You will then earn a lot of XP after the fast leveling up.

Use Expert Mode

You already know that battling with the monster that has high level than you. To double the benefit from this, you can lower the character’s level even more with the help of Expert Mode.

Lowering your level will make you more vulnerable to monster attacks, but this effective method will earn you guaranteed XP.

Use Casual Mode

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can earn more XP after changing your battle mode to casual. Navigate to Game Settings and turn Casual Mode on from there. There is no restriction to when you can turn it on and off. So, you can activate it when you are farming for XP.