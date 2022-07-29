Xenoblade Chronicles X Soul Voices Guide

Soul Voices is one of the key game features of Xenoblade Chronicles X. With the help of this in-game mechanic, the player can gain useful effects in battle. This guide discusses the confusing Soul Voice system and lists all possible soul voices.

What are Soul Voices in Xenoblade Chronicles X

Soul Voice is a voice of encouragement that can help to change the tide of a battle. During a battle, if your teammate shouts some encouragement, you can gain strength from it and defeat the opponent.

Soul voices are helpful in team battles due to many useful effects, such as recovering hit points and defeating the enemy using a special attack. Apart from cries of battle, the character’s advice can be considered a soul voice providing beneficial effects.

The Soul Voices are specific for each character; this preset cannot be changed. Few characters like Cross’s sixteen Soul Voices can be modified. These voices are differentiated in terms of effects, powers, and way of delivery. Two types of dialogues can be initiated with these voices:

Soul Voice : Helps to coordinate with action plans resulting in a stronger team; for example, “It’s decided! I need covering fire, please!”

: Helps to coordinate with action plans resulting in a stronger team; for example, Soul Challenge: More direct with commands, for example, “Start the battle with a Melee Weapon” Press B at the right time when the orange circle lights up to get TP points.

List of Soul Voices

There are six types of soul voices, each with specific qualities. You should choose one depending on your play style.

Physical: Red

Debuff: Purple

Ranged: Yellow

Support: Green

Aura: Blue

Overdrive: White

Here is a list of all Soul Voices and their triggering conditions:

Draw Melee

Condition Required: The character needs to start the battle by drawing a melee weapon

Opening Art

Condition Required: The character needs to start the battle by using an Art

HP Peril

Condition Required: HP needs to be below 30%

Heavy Hitter

Condition Required: The character needs to land a hit on an enemy

Underdog

Condition Required: The character needs half the HP of a large enemy

Aura Ready

Condition Required: The character needs to activate an Aura using Art

Draw Ranged

Condition Required: The character needs to start the battle by drawing a ranged weapon

HP Risk

Condition Required: HP needs to be below 60%

Last Words

Condition Required: The character needs to be incapacitated

Dismemberer

Condition Required: The character needs to destroy an enemy’s limb

Artful Execution

Condition Required: The character needs to use an Art’s special effect

Activate Overdrive

Condition Required: The character needs to activate Overdrive

Custom Soul Voices

Finishing Blow

Condition Required: The character needs to land a finishing blow

Untouchable

Condition Required: The character needs to dodge 3 consecutive enemy attacks

Critical Combination

Condition Required: The character needs to land 3 consecutive critical hits

Wayward Weather

Condition Required: The character needs to see a change in weather during combat

Sprinter

Condition Required: The character needs to sprint for 3 seconds or more

Medicine Man

Condition Required: The character needs to be buffed/healed by a male ally

Medicine Woman

Condition Required: The character needs to be buffed/healed by a female ally

Daredevil

Condition Required: Character needs to attack with an Art while below 30% HP

Higher Ground

Condition Required: The character needs to attack from above

Toppler

Condition Required: The character needs to Topple an enemy

Stunner

Condition Required: The character needs to inflict a Stun on an enemy

Sandman

Condition Required: The character needs to inflict Sleep on an enemy

Binder

Condition Required: Character needs to inflict Bind on an enemy

Skell Crush

Condition Required: The limb of a Skells needs to be destroyed

Wrecked Skell

Condition Required: Character Skell is removed from the combat after being destroyed

Running on Empty

Condition Required: Skells’s fuel falls under 30% while in combat