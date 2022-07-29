Xenoblade Chronicles X Soul Voices Guide

Soul Voices is one of the key game features of Xenoblade Chronicles X. With the help of this in-game mechanic, the player can gain useful effects in battle. This guide discusses the confusing Soul Voice system and lists all possible soul voices.
What are Soul Voices in Xenoblade Chronicles X
Soul Voice is a voice of encouragement that can help to change the tide of a battle. During a battle, if your teammate shouts some encouragement, you can gain strength from it and defeat the opponent.
Soul voices are helpful in team battles due to many useful effects, such as recovering hit points and defeating the enemy using a special attack. Apart from cries of battle, the character’s advice can be considered a soul voice providing beneficial effects.
The Soul Voices are specific for each character; this preset cannot be changed. Few characters like Cross’s sixteen Soul Voices can be modified. These voices are differentiated in terms of effects, powers, and way of delivery. Two types of dialogues can be initiated with these voices:
- Soul Voice: Helps to coordinate with action plans resulting in a stronger team; for example, “It’s decided! I need covering fire, please!”
- Soul Challenge: More direct with commands, for example, “Start the battle with a Melee Weapon” Press B at the right time when the orange circle lights up to get TP points.
List of Soul Voices
There are six types of soul voices, each with specific qualities. You should choose one depending on your play style.
- Physical: Red
- Debuff: Purple
- Ranged: Yellow
- Support: Green
- Aura: Blue
- Overdrive: White
Here is a list of all Soul Voices and their triggering conditions:
Draw Melee
Condition Required: The character needs to start the battle by drawing a melee weapon
Opening Art
Condition Required: The character needs to start the battle by using an Art
HP Peril
Condition Required: HP needs to be below 30%
Heavy Hitter
Condition Required: The character needs to land a hit on an enemy
Underdog
Condition Required: The character needs half the HP of a large enemy
Aura Ready
Condition Required: The character needs to activate an Aura using Art
Draw Ranged
Condition Required: The character needs to start the battle by drawing a ranged weapon
HP Risk
Condition Required: HP needs to be below 60%
Last Words
Condition Required: The character needs to be incapacitated
Dismemberer
Condition Required: The character needs to destroy an enemy’s limb
Artful Execution
Condition Required: The character needs to use an Art’s special effect
Activate Overdrive
Condition Required: The character needs to activate Overdrive
Custom Soul Voices
Finishing Blow
Condition Required: The character needs to land a finishing blow
Untouchable
Condition Required: The character needs to dodge 3 consecutive enemy attacks
Critical Combination
Condition Required: The character needs to land 3 consecutive critical hits
Wayward Weather
Condition Required: The character needs to see a change in weather during combat
Sprinter
Condition Required: The character needs to sprint for 3 seconds or more
Medicine Man
Condition Required: The character needs to be buffed/healed by a male ally
Medicine Woman
Condition Required: The character needs to be buffed/healed by a female ally
Daredevil
Condition Required: Character needs to attack with an Art while below 30% HP
Higher Ground
Condition Required: The character needs to attack from above
Toppler
Condition Required: The character needs to Topple an enemy
Stunner
Condition Required: The character needs to inflict a Stun on an enemy
Sandman
Condition Required: The character needs to inflict Sleep on an enemy
Binder
Condition Required: Character needs to inflict Bind on an enemy
Skell Crush
Condition Required: The limb of a Skells needs to be destroyed
Wrecked Skell
Condition Required: Character Skell is removed from the combat after being destroyed
Running on Empty
Condition Required: Skells’s fuel falls under 30% while in combat