Xenoblade Chronicles X Irina Guide

Irina is again a member of the military organization Blade in Xenoblade Chronicles X. She was also a senior officer. She works under Elma as a member of the government spec-ops vehicular instructor corps called Doll Squad.

This guide will cover all the details about Irina in Xenoblade Chronicles X, like its location, uses, heart-to-hearts, and Costumes.

Irina Location in Xenoblade Chronicles X

You can find Irina in the Administrative District of New Los Angeles. If you ask, she will be close to the BLADE Concourse and join you after chapter 3.

How to Use Irina

As you already know, Irina belongs to the Psycorruptor class, and at the time you first recruited her, she was at rank 3 and level 14. The weapons she uses include Assault Rifle and Knife.

You can also use her two signature arts, Quick Canon (Assault Rifle) and Smooth Recover (Knife). Irina’s four skill slots give you a good chance to utilize her skills, so make sure to equip her with the best and highest level skills in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Irina Heart to Hearts

One-Heart Affinity: It is named Maneater, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Central Industrial District during the nighttime.

It is named Maneater, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Central Industrial District during the nighttime. Two-Heart Affinity: It is named Dogged Obsession, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Cathedral in the evening.

It is named Dogged Obsession, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Cathedral in the evening. Three-Heart Affinity: This Is My Rifle, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Hangar in the morning.

This Is My Rifle, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Hangar in the morning. Four-Heart Affinity: It is named Charging In, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Outfitters Test Hangar during any time of the day.

It is named Charging In, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the Outfitters Test Hangar during any time of the day. Five-Heart Affinity: It is named Boggled by the Googles, and in this, you will be required to find Irina by the North Founders St. any time of the day.

Costume

Irina has a light torso armor that Sakuraba Industries manufacture. She will wear this armor set when she joins your team, and you can’t get this by any other means in the Xenoblade Chronicles X.