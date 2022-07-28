Xenoblade Chronicles Gems and Crafting Guide

In this guide, we will tell you everything related to Gems and Crafting, including the types of Gems and how to craft them in Xenoblade Chronicles X. We will also tell you which Gems are best for each character and which Gems you should craft in Xenoblade Chronicles X. In addition, we will also tell you about the Best Team Pairs and some Gem Crafting Tips in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Cylinders and crystallized Ether are refined during Gem crafting to create gems. These gems can have extra benefits that range from improving your character’s stats to giving your attacks special characteristics. Some weapons and armor pieces include vacant spaces for these gems that may be filled with various gems.

Many alternatives are available to modify your equipment because each Gem has unique characteristics. Gems of Levels I through VI are available to you. Only Level V Gems may be used to manufacture Level VI Gems with Mega Heat.

Types of Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles

Wind

Green Wind Gems can be crafted by using Wind Crystals and Cylinders

Following Gems can only be equipped with weapons

Name Description Bleed Attack Chance for auto attack for the Bleed infliction in increased Bleed Plus Bleed damage is increased Topple Up The damage to the toppled enemies is increased Agility Down Decreased lowering agility’s probability. Break Get a chance for an auto attack to inflict a break. Haste Auto attack speed is increased Topple Plus Increased time duration of topple Agility Up The character’s agility is increased Aerial Attack The detection range of flying enemies is increased

Following Gems can only be equipped with Armor

Name Description Topple Resist Increased chance of resisting Tople. Good Footing Chance to resist Blow Down Arts Seasl Resist Character gets the chance to resist Art Seals Quick Step Increased Movement Speed Fall Defense Decreased damage from the falls Agility Up Character’s agility is increased Aerial Attack Detection range of flying enemies is increased

Electric Gems

You can craft these Gems using Electric Crystals and Cylinders.

Following Gems can only be equipped with weapons

Name Description Double Attack The chance of double attack is increased Phys Def Down Auto attack chance to lower physical defense is increased Paralysis Chance for auto-attack to inflict paralysis is increased. Lightening Attack Auto-attacks deal more electric damage. Electric Plus The electric damage is increased. BackAtk Plus The damage of attacks from behind is increased. FirstAtk Plus First hit damage is increased. Daze Up Damage on Dazed enemies is increased. Daze Plus The time duration of Daze is increased. Daze Tension Tension while attacking the Daze enemies is increased Ether Up It will increase the Ether.

Following Gems can only be equipped with Armor

Daze Resist You get the chance to resist the Daze Pierce Resist You get the chance to resist Pierce Tension Swing Tension changes are made more easily Ether Up It will increase the Ether

The Following Gems can be equipped with both weapons and armor

Water Gems

You can make them from water crystals and cylinders.

Following Gems can only be equipped with weapons

Name Description HP Steal You get increased chance for auto attack to heal HP Arts Heal You will heal HP while using an Art

Following Gems can only be equipped with Armor

Poison Defense The poison damage taken is decreased. Spike Defense The spike damage taken is decreased. Paralysis Resist You have an additional chance to resist paralysis. Debuff Resist You get the chance to resist all debuffs. Recover Up The healing amount level is increased. Aura Heal While your Aura is active, you will heal every 2 seconds. Damage Heal You get a chance to heal after being attacked. Unbeatable You get the chance to survive lethal damage with 1 HP Auto Heal up The HP recovery is increased. Terrain Defense Damage taken from terrain is decreased. HP Up Max HP is increased AP Up The AP gained during battles is increased

Ice Gems

You can make these Gems from ice crystals and cylinders.

Following Gems can only be equipped with Weapons

Name Description Slow You get the chance to auto-attack to inflict slow. Bind You get the chance to auto-attack to inflict Bind. Ether Def Down Chance for auto-attack to lower the Ether Defense. Chill Attack You get the chance to auto-attack to inflict Chill. AutoAtk Stealth The aggro drawn from auto-attacks is decreased. Arts Stealth Aggro drawn from using Arts is decreased. Talent Boost Auto-attacks fill the talent gauge quickly, but the damage is decreased. Heat Sink Heat gain from Arts is decreased. Ether Def Up Ether Defense is increased

Following Gems can only be equipped with Armor

Blaze Defense The Blaze damage received is reduced. LockOn Resist You get an increased chance to resist Lock-on Ether Protect You get the chance to resist confuse. Ether Def Up Ether Defense is increased

Earth Gems

You can make Orange crystals from earth crystals and cylinders.

Following Gems can only be equipped with Weapons

Attack Stability The minimum attack is transformed into maximum attack. Attack Up The maximum attack is increased. Critical Up The critical hit rate is increased. Ether Down You get the chance to auto-attack to lower Ether. Poison Attack Increased chance of auto-attack to deal poison. Poison Plus The poison damage is increased. Night Vision You get better accuracy at night. Debuff Plus Gem debuff durations are increased. Aggro Down The overall aggro drawn is decreased.

Following Weapons can only be equipped with Armor

Bleed Defense The Bleed Damage taken is decreased. Divine Protect You get the chance to resist instant death. Physical Protect You get 30-second duration of physical buff at the start of the battle. Muscle Up The Physical defense is increased. Earth Cloak The detection range from the ground enemies is decreased.

Fire Gems

You can make these Gems by combining Fire Crystals and Cylinders.

Following Gems can only be used with Weapons

Name Description Strength Down You get the chance for an auto-attack to lower the strength. Blaze Plus Increases Blaze Damage. Blaze Attack Increased chance for auto-attack to inflict Blaze. Weapon Power You have increased chance of Weapon Gem activation. Aggro Up The overall aggro drawn is increased. Strength Up The strength is increased Revival Hp Up You get more HP healed on being revived. Initial Tension You will get some tension Bonus at the start of the battle.

Following Gems can only be used with Armor

Spike Spike damage is dealt while attacking. Chill Defense The Chill damage taken is decreased. Sleep Resist You get an increased chance to resist sleep. Slow Resist You get an increased chance to resist slowly. Bind Resist You get an increased chance to resist Bind. Buff Time Plus Time durations of buffs are increased. Strength Up The strength is increased Revival Hp Up You get more HP healed on being revived. Initial Tension You will get some tension Bonus at the start of the battle.

How to Craft Gems

As you progress through your adventure, you will have the option to make Gems from stones called Ether Crystals. There is no real rocket science in the crafting process.

All you need is two party members, and you can craft the Gems you want depending upon the crystal items you have. However, remember that the affinity between the two selected party members can affect the results of the crafting process.

Gem Crafting Tips

We have compiled a few Gem Crafting Tips to make things easier for you.

Enhance your Character’s Affinity

Your possibilities for making gems will substantially expand as you enhance everyone’s affinity for one another.

Use Fever

You can perform numerous high-quality enhancements in a single session, thanks to the power of Fever. Although initially only available to Shulk, this may be distributed to everyone via Skill Link.

Party Support

A single round is made more effective by Party Support. Moral support is always useful.

Sort All Crystals Using Suggestions

While playing, you’ll probably receive a huge number of diamonds. Finding crystals with particular properties will become more difficult. By selecting a crystal and turning on suggestions, all crystals will be sorted, with the crystals with the same characteristics as your selected crystal occupying the first open spots.

Increase Gem’s Quality

The first goal of gem crafting is 100%. By improving a crystal’s grade, you can enjoy the sweet pleasure of a valuable gem filling your pockets. But getting a gem’s purity to 200 percent will raise the Gem’s rank; thus, this is just the first stage.

If the purity of a gem is increased by 300 percent, the Gem will split in half and fracture. Two upgraded gems are preferable to having a single upgraded gem.

Best Team Pairs for Crafting Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles X

We have compiled a list of Best Team Pairs for Crafting Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles X below:

Riki x Reyn

Everyone who excels with one sort of flame benefits from Riki’s ability to create numerous gems in a single session. Reyn is no different, and teaming up with Riki to manufacture and cook the strongest jewels is achievable.

Shulk x Reyn

Reyn can improve the impact of powerful flames. Sadly, he is the only character that excels at wielding powerful flames. When creating single-quality gems, combining Reyn with Shulk, who tends to grow Fever, can lead to some ground-breaking results.

Dunban x Reyn

If a flame’s temperature is steady, Dunban can use his power to improve some traits even more. He is a monster combined with Reyn, who consistently employs Strong flames for single-quality gem forging.

Best Gems to Craft

We have compiled a list of the Best Gems to craft in Xenoblade Chronicles X below:

Haste Gems and Double Attack Gems

You can deploy talent arts—which, when applied properly, are quite devastating—by auto-attacking. Characters could utilize their Talent Arts quite frequently by attacking more quickly thanks to Haste Gems. The effect is multiplied when you employ Double Attack gems along with Haste Gems.

Night Vision Gems

At first, Night Vision Gem appears to be worthless. You’ll gradually realize that the precision of your character cannot be increased in any other manner than via agility. Night Vision gems can help with that.

Thanks to such gems, you can easily attack adversaries whose levels are far higher than your own. The drawback is that they only operate at night, so be careful to combat them then.

Attribute Gems

Performance of a character is directly improved by attribute gems like muscle, strength, Ether, and agility. But just be careful; gems can only bestow so many traits, so don’t make too many of them.

Spike Defense Gems

You will run against annoying attackers with spike attacks late in the game. The most harmful skill is Counter Spike, which grants your characters the spike attribute once you hit them.

Using your barrage against adversaries like this might fail since this becomes much more dangerous if somehow the adversary’s spike ability does harm. Gems for spike protection provide you protection from these types of adversaries.

Topple Plus Gems

Topple Plus gems make topple locking even better. Nothing significant can be said about these gems other than to manufacture them.

Critical Up Gems

Critical Up gems are incredibly awful for aggressive characters such as Dunban and Shulk. They may harm adversaries with astronomical damage thanks to this Gem.

Best Gem for Every Character

We have compiled a list of Best Gems for every Character in Xenoblade Chronicles X below:

Shulk

For Character: Shulk, the Best Gems are the following:

Agility Up improves hit and evades rates.

improves hit and evades rates. Everything is sliced through by Arts Seal Resist, rendering that object completely unusable.

rendering that object completely unusable. Strength Up for boosting both min and max weapon damage.

for boosting both min and max weapon damage. Back Atk Plus is a clear improvement to Shulk’s primary damage source, Backslash, but we recommend against using it earlier in combat as it will most likely draw aggro.

is a clear improvement to Shulk’s primary damage source, Backslash, but we recommend against using it earlier in combat as it will most likely draw aggro. Arts Stealth, as you don’t want Shulk to draw aggro, most of his damage is arts-based.

Fiora

For Character: Fiora, the Best Gems are the following:

Haste for once her late-game optional skill trees are unlocked.

for once her late-game optional skill trees are unlocked. Agility Up will make sure she consistently hits for the highest amount.

will make sure she consistently hits for the highest amount. Double Attack for when her late-game optional skill trees are unlocked.

for when her late-game optional skill trees are unlocked. Strength Up will make sure she consistently hits for the highest amount.

will make sure she consistently hits for the highest amount. Aggro Down for evading a super elite strike to the face from your flimsy damage-dealing character.

Reyn

For Character: Reyn, the Best Gems are the following:

Reyn can take blows better thanks to strength Up.

Reyn’s inherent Agility stat is less than others; therefore, he’s always more prone to absorb blows. However, Agility Up makes it easier for him to evade.

makes it easier for him to evade. Reyn can take blows thanks to Aggro Up.

Debuff Resist boosts defense against all debuffs, even Instant Death.

boosts defense against all debuffs, even Instant Death. Topple Plus lengthens the effects of Topple on foes.

lengthens the effects of Topple on foes. Recovery Up to make sure he swiftly regains any health loss.

Melia

For Character: Melia, the Best Gems are the following:

Ether Up counters ether-based spells.

counters ether-based spells. Blaze Plus increases the harm inflicted to adversaries by Blaze.

increases the harm inflicted to adversaries by Blaze. Arts Seal Resist raising the likelihood of resisting Arts Seal

Resist raising the likelihood of resisting Arts Seal Electric Plus increases the electric damage adversaries take.

increases the electric damage adversaries take. Chill Plus to increase the number of chill damage foes take.

Sharla

For Character: Sharla, the Best Gems are the following:

Ether Up to increase her recovery and any other anti-aggro measures.

to increase her recovery and any other anti-aggro measures. Aggro Down lessens the aggro that adversaries give Sharla. This covers the aggro drawn by harming foes and by healing.

lessens the aggro that adversaries give Sharla. This covers the aggro drawn by harming foes and by healing. Arts Seal Resist raising the likelihood of resisting Arts Seal

raising the likelihood of resisting Arts Seal HP Up raises the Sharla’s top HP.

raises the Sharla’s top HP. Arts Stealth for lowering the erratic aggro drawn from adversaries by engaging Battle Arts

Riki

For Character: Riki, the Best Gems are the following:

Chill Plus to increase the number of chill damage foes take.

to increase the number of chill damage foes take. Blaze Plus increases the harm inflicted to adversaries by Blaze.

increases the harm inflicted to adversaries by Blaze. Arts Seal Resist raising the likelihood of resisting Arts Seal

raising the likelihood of resisting Arts Seal Ether Up raises Riki’s Ether stat and increases the harm that ether-based attacks do and the amount of Health that healing arts can restore.

raises Riki’s Ether stat and increases the harm that ether-based attacks do and the amount of Health that healing arts can restore. Poison Plus increases the poison damage adversaries take.

Dunban

For Character: Dunban, Best Gems are the following:

Agility Up makes it easier for Dunban to avoid practically everything.

makes it easier for Dunban to avoid practically everything. Strength Up for boosting both min and max weapon damage.

for boosting both min and max weapon damage. Haste to increase the frequency of automatic attacks. By reducing the intervals between their usage of Battle Arts, Haste also modifies the behavior of the party AI.

to increase the frequency of automatic attacks. By reducing the intervals between their usage of Battle Arts, Haste also modifies the behavior of the party AI. Double Attack raises the possibility of a double attack.

raises the possibility of a double attack. Aggro Up raises the drawn aggro’s overall level.

