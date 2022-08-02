Xenoblade Chronicles 3 XP Farming Guide

As you Level up in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you get access to different locations on the map, making leveling up one of the best ways of exploration to find more monsters and unique loot.

In the guide below, we’ll show you how you can Level up fast in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Level Up Fast In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are several ways to level up in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, however, most of them are time-consuming. Below we’ll be discussing the best methods you can use to level up fast in XC3.

Complete Side Quests

Arguably the easiest and most promising method to earn a Level up is by completing different Side Quests throughout the game.

As you progress into the main story, look for Hero Quests for all characters and other quests as well. Once you’ve completed each side quest to the fullest, you’ll be able to earn a good amount of XP by the end of the quest.

Explore Landmarks

Exploring is also considered as one of the best ways to farm XP in XC3. Simply visit high-level locations and earn bonuses in the form of either SP or XP.

During your exploration of high-level Areas, you’ll stumble across multiple monsters inhabiting the area. Defeating them will net you a reasonable amount of XP as well.

Use Overkills

To perform an Overkill, you must use Chain Attacks to deal tons of damage to the opponent and cause Overkill by the end of the attack. As you perform an Overkill with Bravo or Amazing ratings to opponents that don’t exceed your level such as Elite and Unique Monsters, you’ll gain tons of bonus XP.

Cook for a Level Up

Cooking may not be the best way to farm XP but it’s sure an easy way to increase the amount of XP you receive by increasing your level-up efficiency. Therefore, start off by cooking in your free time and gain more levels by the end of each meal.

Change the Difficulty to Easy

Fortunately, the XP you gain in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 doesn’t rely on the difficulty level of the game. Therefore, we would recommend switching to an easy difficulty level and defeating Unique Monsters with ease to gain the most XP out of any objective, making this the most helpful method to use for leveling up fast in XC3.