Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Training Drills Guide

Training Drills are a good way to understand the game mechanics and master your skills in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They allow you to use virtual battles to review the game’s battle system.

They can prove to be most useful if you’re new to the game, or playing after a long time, or even as simple as learning the controls.

The following guide will help you know all about Training Drills in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Where To Find Training Drills In XC3?

There are many Training Drills that you can access in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As you progress through the game, more and more battle mechanics will become available to you, specifically during a battle. The explanation for each mechanic will appear only once. In case you forget what a particular battle mechanic was or does, you can head over to the Training Drills to learn about it again.

You can access the Training Drills via the Training Drills section in the System Menu. To do so, simply press X to open up your Menu, then navigate to the System Menu. After a Training Drill has been completed, a checkmark should appear to the right of the respective Drill.

Training Drills Rewards

Although they don’t provide any major benefits like experience points or items, they can be useful if you’re trying out new strategies, talent arts, or just trying out the game’s mechanics.