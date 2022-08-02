Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Teach Best Arts, How to Recruit and Use

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a diverse roster of heroes ranging from Attackers to Healers. You might be confused at first, wondering what a specific hero does — is he an attacker or a healer, and what role he might play? To clear that up, in this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guide will go over Teach, one of the recruitable heroes in the game.

How to Unlock Teach

Given the focus on recruitable hero companions in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it should come as no surprise that there is a huge roster of characters to recruit to your team. One such recruitable but non-playable hero is Teach, a Healer who begins as a Thaumaturge class in XC 3.

In order to recruit Teach in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll have to complete the Going Beyond Power quest. This will leave you wondering how to access the quest. Not to worry, we’ll go over that as well.

To get this quest, you’ll want to travel to the Aetia region, located north of Gura Glava Camp. The quest will be unlocked once you meet and save an Agnus soldier there.

How to Use Teach

Teach is a healer with a variety of buffs and debuffs up his sleeve in XC3. So, he can heal the allies in the battle, but that’s not the extent of his powers. He can also dish out some damage by attacking.

So, you can use him as a healer with decent attacking stats. However, because his defensive stats aren’t all that great, you’ll have to defend him just like any other healer.

Do note that when it comes to healers, Teach is nowhere near the top; there are plenty of better options available like Isurd. Therefore, you shouldn’t rely on Teach as your primary healer in Xenoblade 3.

Teach’s Best Arts

Here, we’ll go over the best Arts for Teach that make him a good healer in XC3.

Rank Splitter – This can heal allies, to a maximum of 100% of Healing Power provided that the art hits. Also, this only applies to nearby enemies.

– This can heal allies, to a maximum of 100% of Healing Power provided that the art hits. Also, this only applies to nearby enemies. Furious Flash – This is a single-target Physical Attack without any base effect.

– This is a single-target Physical Attack without any base effect. Profound Strength – This is a Clear Debuff that is performed in an AOE around the user.

Demise Thrust is the Best talent art Teach possesses. This has the ability to heal allies with 700% Healing Power, but for that, it must be used in conjunction with the ability Wheel of Rebirth.