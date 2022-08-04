Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Talent Arts and How to Use Them

Combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is more than just button mashing your way to victory; there is a whole lot to it in terms of combos, ouroboros forms and arts. There is so much to it that it becomes difficult to comprehend. This guide will go over the Talent Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in great detail.

Talent Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are fearsome arts that are unique to each character/class. When you use them, the gauge runs out, and when it is full, it glows, indicating that the Talent Arts are ready to be used. In general, each class is assigned a specific talent art.

How to Use Talent Arts

The main difference between normal Arts and Talent Arts is that you don’t have to wait for the gauge to fill up after using them. Instead, you can fill the gauge by performing Role Actions.

Role actions are essentially class specific. They are, after all, doing what the class excels at. In the case of healers, for example, it is healing. It’s attacking when it comes to attackers, and so on.

Still, if you’re not sure what your character’s Role Action is, you can find it under your Arts in a battle.

So, to use Talent Arts in Xenoblade 3, simply perform Role Actions to fill up the Talent Arts gauge, once it fills up, press button A to perform the Talent Arts.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Talent Arts List

The following is a list of all the Talent Arts in XC3, along with the associated class and Role Action. This section also includes the effects of each Talent Art.

Overclock Buster

This is a Talent Art linked to the Swordfighter class. This art inflicts significant damage on the dazed enemies. To put it to the best effect, use it along with allies having daze-inflicting arts. The Role Action for this class is of an Attacker.

Infinity Blade

This is yet another Swordfighter-linked Talent Art. This art is unique to Noah regardless of class. This class’s Role Action is an Attacker. It is unlocked during the battle with Moebius K. It deals AOE and Pierce damage.

Gemini Strike

This is a Zephyr class talent art. It can assist you in avoiding enemy attacks while also defending your allies. This class’s Role Action is that of a Defender.

Mad Taunt

The Heavy Guard class is associated with this Talent Art. The Role action for this class is of a Defender. This can inflict AOE and Taunt to enemies.

Pressure Drop

It is the Talent Art of the Ogre class and the Role Action is that of an Attacker. This art can launch enemies in XC 3.

Healing Ring

It is the Medic Gunner class’s Talent Art, and the Role Action is that of a healer. This can be used to create a green ring that heals allies within it.

Tidal Wave

It is the Talent Art of the Tactician class with the Role action of a defender. It inflicts AOE damage while Healing all allies on a hit.

Saber Strike

It is the talent art of the Flash Fencer with the Role Action of an Attacker. This art can inflict Smash.

Deflector Field

It is the Talent Art of the Guardian Commander class with the Role action of a Defender. This can assist in absorbing damage from enemy attacks.

Technical Heal

It is the Talent Art of the War Medic class, having the Healer Role Action. It heals the party members.

Demise Thrust

It is the Thaumaturge class Talent Art with the Role Action of a Healer. This art inflicts Burst damage.

Refreshing Rain

It is the Talent Art the Stalker class with the Attacker Role Action. It deals AOE damage with a greater impact on wounded enemies.

Violent Streak

It is the Talent Art the Full Metal Jaguar class. This Talent Art has a Role Action of an Attacker. It inflicts AOE and Pierce damage while also evading enemy attacks.

Soulfire

It is the Talent Art of the Strategos class that has the Role Action of a healer. This can heal all the allies while decreasing the attacks.

Blossom Dance

It is the Talent Art of the Lone Exile class having the Role Action of a Defender. This can inflict High aggro and Pierce damage.

Final Countdown

It is the Talent Art having the Role Action of an Attacker. This inflicts increased damage per Soul Hack.

Unlimited Sword

This is yet another Talent Art having the Role Action of an Attacker. This can draw Lucky Seven.