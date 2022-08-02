Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Tactician Guide

While starting your journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will have to select a class they want to move forward with. Tactician is one of the many classes playable in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with some unique characters and skills. This Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guide will cover the Tactician class in depth and list everything you need to know about it.

Although the game offers various classes to pick from, it can be confusing and overwhelming for some players as the list of different attributes can get intimidating. However, to make things easier for you, we’ve divided this guide into different categories, each narrowing down all the information you need about the Tactician in XC3.

How to Unlock Tactician Class

Tactician is a Healer type class in XC3, which is also the default class for Taion. The Tactician class in Xenoblade 3 specializes in dazzlings and disrupting its enemies. They put their foes to sleep and make it easier for their allies to navigate the situation better while also dealing less damage from the opposition. It also focuses on supporting its allies by using their magic spells.

In order to unlock the Tactician class in Xenoblade 3, players will have to make their way to Chapter 2 of the game and complete the Hillside Hulk standard quest. Upon completing the quest, players are granted the ability to change their classes. You can now equip the Tactician class and recruit Taion.

Best Tactician Characters

Following are the best characters of the Tactician class.

Eunie

If you’re looking to equip any character with the Tactician Class, our first recommendation would be Eunie. She has one of the highest healing stats, making her complement this class well. She has Myopic Screen, Group Heal, and Healing Ring arts, which allows her to execute her roles as a healer very well alongside having offensive abilities.

In between a serious battle, Eunie can heal her allies while inflicting the Daze status, which greatly damages her enemies, making her a perfect choice for you. You can also use accessories such as Friendship Ring and Saint’s Necklace that enhances her Healing Arts even further.

Taion

Our second yet as great choice as Eunie will be Taion. He also has one of the highest healing stats, making him a great choice for the Tactician Class. As mentioned above, Taion is the only character with this class as default, automatically making him a suitable character to choose to play.

Taion also nullifies the foe’s damage by putting them to sleep and healing his allies. He mainly focuses on providing support and restoring his allies’ health when they face any damage by the enemies. He has Avenging Eagle, Stormy Skies, and Hazy Figure as his Arts which helps him lower his enemies’ evasion and inflict Break status.

By equipping accessories such as Circlet of Intellect and Saint’s Necklace, players can enhance Taion’s healing abilities even more.

Best Tactician Arts

Following are the best Arts for Tactician in Xenoblade 3.

Best Combat Arts

Stormy Skies

This Combat Art belongs to the Healing Attack Type and has AoE around the user. It does not have a Base Effect.

Avenging Eagle

This Combat Art belongs to the Ether Attack Type and has AoE front forward of the user. It does not have a Base Effect.

Hazy Figure

This Combat Art belongs to the Set Field Attack Type and has AoE around the user. Additionally, it has an Evasion Boosing Buff alongside a small field range of effect.

Best Master Arts

Myopic Screen

This Master Art belongs to the Medic Gunner class and has a Rank 1. It has a Daze base effect which helps to execute combos and provide damage to the enemies.

Ether Cannon

This Master Art belongs to the Medic Gunner class and has a Rank 10. This skill has the Accuracy Down base effect. It reduces the accuracy of your enemies, which helps you dodge their attacks easily.

Best Tactician Master Skills

Following are the best Master Skills for Tactician Class in Xenoblade3.

Ninja Healer

This Master Skill belongs to the Medic Gunner class and has a Rank 5. This skill reduces 30% of aggro that your Healing Arts generate.

Defensive Soul

This Master Skill belongs to the Heavy Guard class and has a Rank 5. This skill boosts your character’s Physical Defense abilities by 10%.

Best Tactician Accessories

Following are the best Master Skills for Tactician Class in XC3.

Friendship Ring: Boosts your Healing.

Boosts your Healing. Harvest Necklace: Boosts the amount of HP healed.

Equipping yourself with accessories that boost your healing abilities while keeping in check your high aggro values are ideal for you. While playing in Tactician Class, we recommend you equip yourself with a Friendship Ring and Harvest Necklace, both of these balance out healing abilities while also letting your teammates take their benefits.

Best Gems For Tactician

Following are the Best Gems for Tactician Class in Xenoblade 3.

Lifebearer: Increases your healing.

Increases your healing. Disperse Bloodlust: Reduces Aggro.

Gems are helpful to enhance your builds and elevate your performance. Just as you would with your accessories, we also recommend using a gem that increases your healing abilities and controls your aggro. Equipping the Lifebearer and Disperse Bloodlust gems fulfills both of your requirements.

Tactician Arts List

Following is the Art List for Tactician Class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Talent Arts

Tidal Wave

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 500%

Buff/ Debuff: non

Recharge Type: Role Action Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 4

Effect: When art hits, it heals all allies. 150% Healing Power.

Combat Arts

Overfall

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: One Target

Power Multiplier: 220%

Buff/ Debuff: Ether Defense Down

Recharge Type: Auto-Attack Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 5

Effect: none

Stormy Skies

Attack Type: Healing

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 200%

Buff/ Debuff: non

Recharge Type: Auto-Attack Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 5

Effect: none

Hazy Figure

Attack Type: Set Field

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 0%

Buff/ Debuff: Evasion Up

Recharge Type: Auto-Attack Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 4

Effect: Small Field range of effect

Avenging Eagle

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: Frontward

Power Multiplier: 180%

Buff/ Debuff: Evasion Down

Recharge Type: Auto-Attack Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 5

Effect: none

Dark Banner

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: Frontward

Power Multiplier: 110%

Buff/ Debuff: Sleep

Recharge Type: Auto-Attack Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 8

Effect: none

Master Arts

Dark Banner

Rank Mastered: 1

Overfall

Rank Mastered: 10

Tidal Wave

Rank Mastered: 20

Tactician Skills List

Following is the Skills List for Tactician Class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Class Skills

Ethereal Ability

This skill help players increase the damage provided by ether Arts by 30%.

Shieldrender

This skill adds a 60% chance for an attack to be unblockable.

Eternal Curse

This skill helps players extend the time of debuffs applied to enemies by 30%.

Inevitable Evitability

This skill provides a 6% chance of evading the enemy’s attack.

Master Skills

Ethereal Ability

Rank Mastered: 5

Inevitable

Rank Mastered: 15