Xenoblade Chronicles 3 SP Farming Guide

Spirit Points (SP) are an important progression system in Xenoblade Chronicles. You need SP to upgrade the Soul Tree in order to increase your Ouroboros’ power levels.

Since your Ouroboros form is a crucial part of every challenging fight in Xenoblade 3, it is all the more necessary to level up your Soul Tree as quickly as possible.

The following guide will explain all the ways through which you can farm SP in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Farm SP Fast In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Finding Unexplored Regions and Landmarks

In XC3, SP is obtained by exploring the map and finding new landmarks and regions all over the map. Whenever you visit a new region or a landmark for the first time, you will be rewarded with SP.

The best way to farm SP quickly is to go all around the map in search of new regions and landmarks. Whenever you find an unexplored region and visit it for the first time, you are rewarded with 10 SP. On the other hand, when you find a new landmark, you are rewarded with 1 SP.

Completing Quests

Another way to farm SP is by completing quests. There are a few different types of quests in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for players to play and complete such as main story quests and Hero Quests. Completing them will sometime reward you with SP.

Take down Unique Monsters

Whenever you come across and defeat Unique Monsters for the first time in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will be awarded some SP. Unique Monsters’ HP bars are marked by orange wings.

Open Containers

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, all around the map, you can find containers that will be marked on your mini-map if you are near them. These containers give out many different types of loot and can also give out SP. Make sure to open each of them you find to have a chance of farming SP.

How To Reset SP In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are a few important things to know about your Spirit Points and the Soul Tree.

Firstly, you cannot share SP across different characters. Any SP spent to advance a Soul Tree for a character will remain locked to that character and by which, exclusive to that Ouroboros.

Secondly, any SP spent on the Soul Tree is permanent. That means you cannot reset or respec your Soul Tree. The amount of SP you can farm in Xenoblade 3 is limited and hence, you need to be extra careful about where to spend your SP on the Soul Tree.