What Are The Benefits Of Sending Off Soldier Husks In Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Sending off fallen soldiers’ husks is a gameplay mechanic in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that has a number of uses and rewards to help you progress.

The following guide will explain how to find fallen soldier husks, how to send them off, and the rewards you get for doing so in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Find Husks In XC3

Husks of fallen soldiers are scattered all over the map. The only way you can find them is through exploration.

Keep a close eye on your mini-map to spot a flute icon that denotes the location of nearby husks.

Do note that husks will only show up on your map when you are near them. They will not be marked on your map the moment you enter a new area. Hence, the reason why you will have to explore every nook and cranny to find all the fallen soldier husks in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Send Off Husks In XC3

When you get close to fallen soldiers’ husks, press A to interact with them. This will result in your character playing their flute to send them off.

That’s all there is to sending off fallen soldiers’ husks in the game. Just remember to send off every husk that you come across to reap as many benefits as possible.

Benefits Of Sending Off Soldier Husks In XC3

Every soldier husk that you find will belong to a particular colony. When near them, you should see an icon at the top-left of your screen. Click on that icon to see which colony that particular soldier husk belongs to.

There’s a mechanism in the game where it determines the relationship you have with a colony, particularly, affiliation. When sending off a soldier husk, your affiliation with the particular colony they belong to strengthens. When a colony affinity increases, you get affinity bonuses in return.

The rewards that you’d get from accumulating affinities with different colonies vary. You can check them from the “Affinity Bonuses” section of the menu. The rewards generally include buffs like an increased speed in swimming/running, stealth, or a higher drop rate for items.

The bonuses you can get in Xenoblade Chronicles by sending off fallen soldiers include the likes of Speed Jogger, Swift Swimmer, Silent Steps, Item Retriever, and such. They help increase your mobility and item drop rates among other effects.