How To Save Game In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and its gigantic map urges the players to save their progress whenever they complete a quest.

There is no meaning in discovering a place twice or completing a mission more than once. The huge map also makes it impractical to leave the game without progress.

This Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guide explains how to save the game while you leave the game.

How To Save Game In XC3

You spend hours making progress in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and you would want to make sure that you don’t lose it in case you accidentally close your game. There are ways in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 by which you can save the progress manually as well as automatically.

The manual way to save the game is by heading to the in-game menu and opening the system. After getting there, press the save button and you’ll be asked to select a time slot. The game will be saved after you’ve selected the time slot.

Checking off at the checkpoints and other major points in the game also saves progress.

You can also save the game at a rest point.

To quick-save the game from the menu, you need to press X and then Y. This quick save the game directly.

Among all the methods listed above, saving the game from the menu is the easiest and most secure. It makes sure you have saved the game. Saving the game at regular intervals is a good practice.

Saving the game at a rest point and other critical points is also of great use but in case you’ve made progress and haven’t encountered any resting point, saving the game manually is the best choice.

This is how you can make sure that you don’t waste any of the progress and all this depends on your habit of saving the game before leaving it.