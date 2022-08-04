Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Riku and Manana Best Arts, How to Recruit and Use

Among the list of all the recruitable heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are two cute and adorable fluffy heroes, which are not cute, adorable and fluffy at all when you get them in a fight. Riku and Manana both come together as a pair, so no real need to go out of your way to recruit them both. In this guide, we will help you recruit Riku and Manana in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Unlock Riku and Manana

Similar to most recruitable heroes in XC3, you can only recruit Riku and Manana after you have progressed sufficiently in the main story. For recruiting Riku and Manana, you need to complete the A Nopon’s Counsel hero quest. The mission A Nopon’s Counsel is a main story mission and you can get this mission in the middle of Chapter 3.

After you complete the mission, you will have the option to recruit Riku and Manana for your team in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Use Riku and Manana

Riku and Manana are both Attackers of Yumsmith Class. Being tiny attackers, Riku and Manana can exploit the weaknesses of their enemies and hit where it hurts the most. Mostly, this is done by applying various debuffs on the enemy. With their ability to apply powerful debuffs, Riku and Manana together make a great support hero, allowing your muscles to get in heavy damage.

Even though Riku and Manana in XC3 are attackers, they lack any significant offensive capabilities. They also have very small health pools, and actually keeping them alive long enough in tough battles is a huge task for you; if you need to use them, make sure you do it as much as you can early on as they are useless in late-game.

Best Arts

Riku and Manana have access to only a few combat arts in Xenoblade 3. The best Combat Art for Riku and Manana are as follows:

Roasty Toasty – Field damage around targetted enemy.

– Field damage around targetted enemy. Ready Steady – Increases strength and reduces damage in an AoE

– Increases strength and reduces damage in an AoE Final Say – Make targetting bigger enemies much easier

The best Talent Art for Riku and Manana is Sharpest Tool. Though it can only target one enemy at a time, it gives Damage Link Buff, making it extremely useful in Chain Attacks, something which you’ll be uaing more and more as you progress.