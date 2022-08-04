Every character in Xenoblade Chronicles has access to special abilities called Arts that can turn the tide of every battle.

The fact is that you will be using Arts a lot during battles because they are incredibly powerful compared to your basic attacks or abilities. You can, for example, choose an Art to do a ton of damage to enemies, heal all of your allies back to full strength, apply buffs and debuffs, and such.

The only problem is that due to their powerful nature, Arts need to be first charged during battles. There is hence a cooldown attached to every Art and once they are used, you must charge them again.

The following guide will explain how to recharge your Arts as quickly as possible in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Recharge Arts In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are several types of Arts in the game but the Arts every character gets access to depend on their class. The class restriction means that you will not be able to unlock every Art in the game.

Within the same vein, it is also important to understand that the way to recharge Arts during battles depends on the class of the character in question as well, or specially, the kingdom they belong to.

Keves Classes

Noah, Lanz, and Eunie are characters who hail from the kingdom of Keves.

The Keves Art gauges get recharged on their own, automatically. There is nothing you can do except wait out the cooldown period which remains the same regardless of which Art you use.

There are, however, buffs that you can use in battle to reduce that cooldown and recharge your Arts for another use.

Agnus Classes

Mio, Taion, and Sena are characters who hail from the kingdom of Agnus.

Compared to the Keves classes, the Agnus classes actually have a different way of recharging their Arts.

The Agnus Art gauges don’t get filled automatically. You must fight to recharge your Arts. Every time you auto-attack, you recharge your Arts by a small amount, as long as the auto-attack lands successfully.

However, you can speed up your recharge by canceling attacks. This is a different gameplay mechanic in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Basically, you can cancel your auto-attack animation by activating an Art. This will not only let you do two attacks at once but also a successful attack cancellation will recharge your Arts faster than normal.