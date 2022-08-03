Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ogre Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features three main class types that you can choose from to create your party composition. They are the Attacker, the Defender, and the Healing classes.

The Ogre hails from the Attacker class and loves to crush enemies using great hammers. They tend to be one of the more aggressive classes in the game with a large focus on doing devastating blows at the cost of minimum healing and defensive stats.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Ogre class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock The Ogre

Since the Ogre class is the default class of Sena, which is one of the starting main characters of the game, we already have access to the Ogre Class from the beginning.

If you, however, wanted to use the Ogre class with another Character, you’d first have to progress through the game enough where you can unlock the ability to change classes.

The ability to change classes will be unlocked as you progress through Chapter 2 of the game, particularly after completing the “The Hillside Hulk” Quest. This quest is part of the main story, so it would eventually be unlocked as you play the game.

Once the quest is complete, you’ll unlock the ability to change classes, at which point, you would be able to use the Ogre class with other Characters.

Best Ogre Class Characters

There are two characters that rank at the top when we talk about the Ogre Class – Sena and Lanz. Of these two, Sena is unlocked by default, but Lanz is unlocked later on in the game.

Additionally, you could also use the Ogre Class with Noah pretty well because of his high Dexterity Stats.

Best Ogre Class Arts

Combat Arts

Art Attack Type Target Effect Maximum Voltage Physical Single Increases the damage output of attacks by 20%, and also makes the attacks unblockable. Big Impact Physical Single When attacked head-on, Blowdown is inflicted upon enemies. Hammerhead Stance Self Increases the damage output when attacking from the side by 100%.

Master Arts

Art Effect Class Rank Shadow Eye Attack Up/ Halved Aggro Swordfighter (Rank 10) Crash Out Higher Aggro/ AoE Heavy Guard (Rank 1)

Best Ogre Master Skills

The Best Master Skill to use with the Ogre Class would be the Cypher Edge as it increases the chances to land a critical hit by 10%, allowing you to deal even more damage with the already high damage stats.

Best Ogre Accessories

The two best Accessories to use with the Ogre Class would be the Attack Stone and the White Wraps. These two accessories not only allow Ogres to launch enemies in the air but also to increase their damage output from auto-attacks

Best Gems For The Ogre

The two best Gems to use with the Ogre Class would be the Steady Striker and the Doublestrike gems. They allow Ogres to overcome their slow attacks by increasing their auto-attack speed.

Ogre Arts List

Talent Arts

Art Attack Type Targets Power Multiplier Recharge Type Recharge Gauge Effect Pressure Drop Physical Single 500% Role Action 3 N/A

Combat Arts

Art Attack Type Targets Power Multiplier Recharge Type Recharge Gauge Effect Maximum Voltage Stance Self 0% Auto-Attack 12 Increases the damage output of attacks by 20%, and also makes the attacks unblockable. Giant Swing Physical Single 270% Auto-Attack 9 N/A. Cannonball Physical Single 180% Auto-Attack 8 Increases the damage dealt to dazed enemies by 100%. Hammerhead Physical Single 110% Auto-Attack 3 Increases the damage output when attacking from the side by 100%. Big Impact Physical Single 220% Auto-Attack 10 When attacked head-on, Blowdown is inflicted upon enemies.

Master Arts

Art Rank Mastered Pressure Drop 20 Maximum Voltage 10 Giant Swing 1

Ogre Class Skills List

Class Skills

Skill Effect Fury Smash Boosts reaction success rate by 10% Fighting Prowess Increases damage dealt by Physical Arts by 30% Insult To Injury Increases the damage dealt to toppled opponents by 60%. Dynamite Spirit Damage is increased by 20% if HP is at or above 90%.

Master Skills