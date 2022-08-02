Where to Find Nopon Caravans in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 “Nopon Register Quest

You’ll obtain the Nopon Register quest in the second chapter of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As it is one of the starting quests in the game, you’d expect it to be short and sweet. But this quest is actually one of the longest-running quests in the game, spanning multiple chapters.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Caravan Locations

Your objective in the Nopon Register quest is to collect Nopon Stones from 19 different Nopon Caravans. Each Caravan is located in a different area of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 world, so they can be very difficult to find.

To help you out with finding the 19 Nopon Caravans in Xenoblade 3 and completing the Nopon Register quest, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the exact location of all 19 Nopon Caravans.

Nopon Caravan #1 Location

Nopon Caravan #1 can be found at the Bennel Cave Camp in Xenoblade 3. This camp is present in the Fornis Region.

If you don’t find this Nopon Caravan early on, it will eventually move to the Lake Rezzento Camp, which is present in the same region.

Nopon Caravan #2 Location

Nopon Caravan #2 can be found at the Forward Post Camp during the third chapter of the game. This camp is located in the Aetia Region.

Nopon Caravan #3 Location

Nopon Caravan #3 can be found at Desert Ferronis Hulk during Chapter 3 of XC3. This desert is located in the Fornis Region. You’ll go past this location while travelling to Colony 30 during this chapter.

Nopon Caravan #4 Location

Nopon Caravan #4 can be found at the Llyn Nyddwr Camp during Chapter 3. This camp is located in the Fornis Region.

Nopon Caravan #5 Location

Nopon Caravan #5 can be found at the Selias Terrace Camp during Chapter 3 of XC3. This camp is located in South Ribbi Flats area, which is present at the southern edge of the Fornis Region.

Nopon Caravan #6 Location

Nopon Caravan #6 can be found at Tableland Ferronis Hulk Rest Spot during Chapter 3. This Rest Spot is located on the western corner of Ribbi Flats in the Fornis Region.

Nopon Caravan #7 Location

Nopon Caravan #7 can be found at the Ruins of Seebu Camp during Chapter 3. This camp is located in the Urayan Tunnels, which is present in the Pentelas Region.

Nopon Caravan #8 Location

Nopon Caravan #8 can be found at the Battlescar Ferronis Hulk Rest Spot during Chapter 3. This Rest Spot is located in the northern section of the Pentelas Region.

Nopon Caravan #9 Location

Nopon Caravan #9 can be found at the Cascade Ferronis Hulk Rest Spot during Chapter 4. This Rest Spot is located in the Pentelas Region.

Nopon Caravan #10 Location

Nopon Caravan #10 can be found at the Old Way Camp during Chapter 4 of Xenoblade 3. This camp is located in the south-eastern corner of the Pentelas Region.

Nopon Caravan #11 Location

Nopon Caravan #11 can be found at the Engardo Pass Camp during Chapter 4. This camp is located in the Pentelas Region.

Nopon Caravan #12 Location

Nopon Caravan #12 can be found at the Cliffside Ferronis Hulk Rest Spot during Chapter 4. This Rest Spot is located in the Pentelas Region.

Nopon Caravan #13 Location

Nopon Caravan #13 can be found at the Hovering Reef 2 Camp during Chapter 4 of XC3. This camp is located in the Keves Castle Region.

Nopon Caravan #14 Location

Nopon Caravan #14 can be found at the Atoll Ferronis Hulk Rest Spot during Chapter 4. This Rest Spot is located in the Cadensia Region.

Nopon Caravan #15 Location

Nopon Caravan #15 can be found at the Corne Island Camp during Chapter 5. This camp is located in the Cadensia Region.

Nopon Caravan #16 Location

Nopon Caravan #16 can be found at the Sandbar Ferronis Hulk Rest Spot during Chapter 5 of Xenoblade 3. This Rest Spot is located in the Cadensia Region.

Nopon Caravan #17 Location

Nopon Caravan #17 can be found at the Prison Camp. You’ll visit this camp as part of the story during Chapter 5.

Nopon Caravan #18 Location

Nopon Caravan #18 can be found at the Inlet Camp during Chapter 6. This camp is located in the northern section of the Erythia Sea Region.

Nopon Caravan #19 Location

Nopon Caravan #19 in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be found at Tsang Camp during Chapter 6. This camp is located in the Captocorn Park in the Aetia Region. When you find this final Nopon Caravan, you won’t get a stone from it. You just have to talk to the person inside the caravan.

After finding all 19 Nopon Caravans, return to Shillshill (the person who gave you the quest) and talk to them to finish the Nopon Register quest!