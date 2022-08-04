Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Monica Best Arts, How To Recruit And Use

Monica hails from the Agnus faction and is one of the defender classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. She starts off with the Los Vanguard class and boasts impressive defensive stats to make her an absolute tank in the game.

Suffice to say, Monica can easily become an asset to any team composition in Xenoblade 3. The following guide will look at everything there is to know about Monica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Monica

Just like the other characters, Monica can be unlocked by completing her respective hero quest called “Vandham’s Heir” in the game.

The quest, however, will require you to first play through most of the main storyline. The Vandham’s Heir hero quest becomes available in Chapter 5 and tasks you to investigate the Guernicaa Van Damme at the City Interior. The last part of the quest will have you finding three artifacts after which you will have access to Monica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Use Monica

To know how we can best use Monica, we need to understand her strengths and weaknesses.

When comes to the amount of HP or defensive prowess, Monica may rank among the top. With these buffs to her stats, she’s practically a tank, drawing a large amount of Aggro and absorbing any blows that come at her.

Though even with all these buffs to HP cap and Defense, Monica can still succumb to more mighty forces if not backed up properly. With her low Attack and Agility stats, she won’t be of any use in Attacking enemies head-on or avoiding any direct hits.

Keeping all of these things in mind, perhaps the best way to use Monica would be as a damage absorber, using the high Aggro generated to draw in enemies toward her and absorb the hits while the Attackers try to finish off the enemies attacking her in turn.

Best Arts

We have mentioned some Combat Arts below that would perhaps be the best ones for Monica to elevate her fighting capability.

Lightning strike – Increases the amount of Aggro created upon using the Art by 70% (AoE attack).

Geo Breaker – Increases the amount of Aggro created upon using the Art by 70% (Single Target attack).

Taunt Pulse – Increases the amount of Aggro generated while dealing constant damage to enemies nearby.

If we talk about the best Talent Arts for Monica, then that would surely be the Thunder Steal as it heavily increases the damage dealt to machine enemies, i.e. by 70%.