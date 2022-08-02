Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Medic Gunner Guide

Picking a class and using it for the rest of your adventures in any game is important as it influences your playstyle and overall performance. With many classes being introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players get the liberty to pick and choose the class they like and move forward with it. This Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guide focuses on Medic Gunner class and everything you need to know about it.

To make things easier to understand about the Medic Gunner in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we’ve divided this guide into different categories, each narrowing down all the information you need.

How to Unlock Medic Gunner

Just like the Tactician Class in Xenoblade 3, Medic Gunner is also a Healer type class and is the default for Eunie. This class is a perfect pick for players who love to maintain a safe distance from their enemies while giving them enough damage. Moreover, it also supports their teammates greatly by restoring their HP when facing any damage.

In order to unlock this class, players will have to make their way to Chapter 2 of the game and complete the Hillside Hulk standard quest. Upon completing the quest, players are granted the ability to change their classes. You can now equip the Tactician class and join Eunie.

Best Medic Gunner Characters

Our suggestions for the best characters in this class are similar to the ones we recommended for the Tactician, as both classes are Healer types and need Characters with High Healing Power Stats.

Following are the best characters of the Medic Gunner class in Xenoblade 3

Eunie

Since Medic Gunner is a Healer type class, we’re focusing on the characters with High Healing Power Stats.

As mentioned above, Eunie has Medic Gunner as default, making her an easy pick for this class. With her Art; Myopic Screen, Group Heal, and Healing Ring, she helps her team members whenever they face any casualties from the enemy’s attack.

Moreover, she Stuns her enemies, which greatly benefits her in the fight arena. And with the Daze Status, she becomes an absolute killer on the field and the best choice for you. You can also use accessories such as Friendship Ring and Saint’s Necklace that enhances her Healing Arts even further.

Taion

Our second choice for the best character in Medic Gunner class is Taion. Just like Eunie, he possesses the ideal and High Healing Power Stats.

Taion stops the enemy’s damage output by putting them to sleep and healing his allies. In addition, he greatly affects his enemy’s performance by abruptly stopping their attacks and slowing them down. With Avenging Eagle, Stormy Skies, and Hazy Figure as his Arts, he lowers his enemies’ evasion and inflicts Break status.

Taion also supports his allies by bringing their health up when they face any damage. By equipping accessories such as Circlet of Intellect and Saint’s Necklace, players can enhance Taion’s healing abilities even more.

Best Medic Gunner Arts

Following are the best Arts for Medic Gunner Class in XC3.

Best Combat Arts

Myopic Screen

This Combat Art belongs to the Ether Attack Type and has AoE of one target. It does not have a Base Effect.

Group Heal

This Combat Art belongs to the Healing Attack Type and has AoE around the user. It does not have a Base Effect.

Power Ring

This Combat Art belongs to the Set Field Attack Type and has AoE around the user. It has a small field range of effect.

Best Master Arts

Overfall

This Master Art belongs to the Tactician class and has a Rank 10. It has the Ether Def. Down base effect that inflicts debuffs on enemies giving them massive damage.

Dark Banner

This Master Art belongs to the Tactician class and has a Rank 1. It has the AoE Sleep base effect that puts your enemies on sleep to disrupt their attacks and help you heal your allies.



Best Medic Gunner Master Skills

Following are the best Master Skills for Medic Gunner Class in XC3.

Defensive Soul

This Master Skill belongs to the Heavy Guard class and has a Rank 5. This skill boosts your character’s Physical Defense abilities by 10%. In addition, equipping this defense skill prevents your Healer from going down.

Best Medic Gunner Accessories

Following are the best Master Skills for Medic Gunner Class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Friendship Ring: Boosts your Healing.

Boosts your Healing. Harvest Necklace: Boosts the amount of HP healed.

Equipping yourself with accessories that boost your healing abilities while keeping in check your high aggro values are ideal for you. While playing in Tactician and Medic Gunner Class, we recommend you equip yourself with a Friendship Ring and Harvest Necklace.

Best Gems For Medic Gunner

Following are the Best Gems for Medic Gunner Class in X3.

Lifebearer: Increases your Healing.

Increases your Healing. Disperse Bloodlust: Reduces Aggro.

Lifebearer and Disperse Bloodlust Gems are helpful to enhance your builds and elevate your performance. Just as you would with your accessories, we recommend using a gem that increases your healing abilities and controls your aggro.

Medic Gunner Arts List

Following is the Art List for Medic Gunner Class in Xenoblade 3.

Talent Arts

Healing Ring

Attack Type: Set Field

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 0%

Buff/ Debuff: Regenerate

Recharge Type: Role Action Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 4

Effect: Small Field range of effect

Combat Arts

Myopic Screen

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: One Target

Power Multiplier: 220%

Buff/ Debuff: –

Recharge Type: Time Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 16

Effect: non

Group Heal

Attack Type: Healing

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 180%

Buff/ Debuff: non

Recharge Type: Time Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 16

Effect: non

Power Ring

Attack Type: Set Field

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 0%

Buff/ Debuff: Attack Up

Recharge Type: Time Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 13

Effect: Small Field range of effect

Ether Cannon

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: One Target

Power Multiplier: 330%

Buff/ Debuff: Accuracy Down

Recharge Type: Time Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 35

Effect: non

Vortex

Attack Type: Ether Attack

Area of Effect: Around the User

Power Multiplier: 240%

Buff/ Debuff: non

Recharge Type: Time Recharge

Recharge Gauge: 26

Effect: When Art hits, heal team members with a 100% of Healing Power.

Master Arts

Myopic Screen

Rank Mastered: 1

Ether Cannon

Rank Mastered: 10

Healing Ring

Rank Mastered: 20

Medic Gunner Skills List

Following is the complete skills list for the Medic Gunner

Medical Mind

Using this skill helps players increase the amount of HP healed from using healing Arts by 20%.

Speedy Recovery

This skill gives a 20% speed boost to Ally Revival and raises Healing by 5%.

Ninja Healer

This skill reduces 30% of aggro that your Healing Arts generate.

Eternal Formation

This skill extends the effect duration by 30%.

Master Skills

Ninja Healer

Rank Mastered: 5

Inevitable

Eternal Formation: 15