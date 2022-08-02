Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Medic Gunner Guide

Picking a class and using it for the rest of your adventures in any game is important as it influences your playstyle and overall performance. With many classes being introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players get the liberty to pick and choose the class they like and move forward with it. This Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guide focuses on Medic Gunner class and everything you need to know about it.
To make things easier to understand about the Medic Gunner in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we’ve divided this guide into different categories, each narrowing down all the information you need.
How to Unlock Medic Gunner
Just like the Tactician Class in Xenoblade 3, Medic Gunner is also a Healer type class and is the default for Eunie. This class is a perfect pick for players who love to maintain a safe distance from their enemies while giving them enough damage. Moreover, it also supports their teammates greatly by restoring their HP when facing any damage.
In order to unlock this class, players will have to make their way to Chapter 2 of the game and complete the Hillside Hulk standard quest. Upon completing the quest, players are granted the ability to change their classes. You can now equip the Tactician class and join Eunie.
Best Medic Gunner Characters
Our suggestions for the best characters in this class are similar to the ones we recommended for the Tactician, as both classes are Healer types and need Characters with High Healing Power Stats.
Following are the best characters of the Medic Gunner class in Xenoblade 3
Eunie
Since Medic Gunner is a Healer type class, we’re focusing on the characters with High Healing Power Stats.
As mentioned above, Eunie has Medic Gunner as default, making her an easy pick for this class. With her Art; Myopic Screen, Group Heal, and Healing Ring, she helps her team members whenever they face any casualties from the enemy’s attack.
Moreover, she Stuns her enemies, which greatly benefits her in the fight arena. And with the Daze Status, she becomes an absolute killer on the field and the best choice for you. You can also use accessories such as Friendship Ring and Saint’s Necklace that enhances her Healing Arts even further.
Taion
Our second choice for the best character in Medic Gunner class is Taion. Just like Eunie, he possesses the ideal and High Healing Power Stats.
Taion stops the enemy’s damage output by putting them to sleep and healing his allies. In addition, he greatly affects his enemy’s performance by abruptly stopping their attacks and slowing them down. With Avenging Eagle, Stormy Skies, and Hazy Figure as his Arts, he lowers his enemies’ evasion and inflicts Break status.
Taion also supports his allies by bringing their health up when they face any damage. By equipping accessories such as Circlet of Intellect and Saint’s Necklace, players can enhance Taion’s healing abilities even more.
Best Medic Gunner Arts
Following are the best Arts for Medic Gunner Class in XC3.
Best Combat Arts
Myopic Screen
This Combat Art belongs to the Ether Attack Type and has AoE of one target. It does not have a Base Effect.
Group Heal
This Combat Art belongs to the Healing Attack Type and has AoE around the user. It does not have a Base Effect.
Power Ring
This Combat Art belongs to the Set Field Attack Type and has AoE around the user. It has a small field range of effect.
Best Master Arts
Overfall
This Master Art belongs to the Tactician class and has a Rank 10. It has the Ether Def. Down base effect that inflicts debuffs on enemies giving them massive damage.
Dark Banner
This Master Art belongs to the Tactician class and has a Rank 1. It has the AoE Sleep base effect that puts your enemies on sleep to disrupt their attacks and help you heal your allies.
Best Medic Gunner Master Skills
Following are the best Master Skills for Medic Gunner Class in XC3.
Defensive Soul
This Master Skill belongs to the Heavy Guard class and has a Rank 5. This skill boosts your character’s Physical Defense abilities by 10%. In addition, equipping this defense skill prevents your Healer from going down.
Best Medic Gunner Accessories
Following are the best Master Skills for Medic Gunner Class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
- Friendship Ring: Boosts your Healing.
- Harvest Necklace: Boosts the amount of HP healed.
Equipping yourself with accessories that boost your healing abilities while keeping in check your high aggro values are ideal for you. While playing in Tactician and Medic Gunner Class, we recommend you equip yourself with a Friendship Ring and Harvest Necklace.
Best Gems For Medic Gunner
Following are the Best Gems for Medic Gunner Class in X3.
- Lifebearer: Increases your Healing.
- Disperse Bloodlust: Reduces Aggro.
Lifebearer and Disperse Bloodlust Gems are helpful to enhance your builds and elevate your performance. Just as you would with your accessories, we recommend using a gem that increases your healing abilities and controls your aggro.
Medic Gunner Arts List
Following is the Art List for Medic Gunner Class in Xenoblade 3.
Talent Arts
Healing Ring
Attack Type: Set Field
Area of Effect: Around the User
Power Multiplier: 0%
Buff/ Debuff: Regenerate
Recharge Type: Role Action Recharge
Recharge Gauge: 4
Effect: Small Field range of effect
Combat Arts
Myopic Screen
Attack Type: Ether Attack
Area of Effect: One Target
Power Multiplier: 220%
Buff/ Debuff: –
Recharge Type: Time Recharge
Recharge Gauge: 16
Effect: non
Group Heal
Attack Type: Healing
Area of Effect: Around the User
Power Multiplier: 180%
Buff/ Debuff: non
Recharge Type: Time Recharge
Recharge Gauge: 16
Effect: non
Power Ring
Attack Type: Set Field
Area of Effect: Around the User
Power Multiplier: 0%
Buff/ Debuff: Attack Up
Recharge Type: Time Recharge
Recharge Gauge: 13
Effect: Small Field range of effect
Ether Cannon
Attack Type: Ether Attack
Area of Effect: One Target
Power Multiplier: 330%
Buff/ Debuff: Accuracy Down
Recharge Type: Time Recharge
Recharge Gauge: 35
Effect: non
Vortex
Attack Type: Ether Attack
Area of Effect: Around the User
Power Multiplier: 240%
Buff/ Debuff: non
Recharge Type: Time Recharge
Recharge Gauge: 26
Effect: When Art hits, heal team members with a 100% of Healing Power.
Master Arts
Myopic Screen
Rank Mastered: 1
Ether Cannon
Rank Mastered: 10
Healing Ring
Rank Mastered: 20
Medic Gunner Skills List
Following is the complete skills list for the Medic Gunner
Medical Mind
Using this skill helps players increase the amount of HP healed from using healing Arts by 20%.
Speedy Recovery
This skill gives a 20% speed boost to Ally Revival and raises Healing by 5%.
Ninja Healer
This skill reduces 30% of aggro that your Healing Arts generate.
Eternal Formation
This skill extends the effect duration by 30%.
Master Skills
Ninja Healer
Rank Mastered: 5
Inevitable
Eternal Formation: 15