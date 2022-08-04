Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Lepus Boss Guide

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3 after you have put Incomplete Siege-Lev in its place, the game has another boss waiting for you in the proceeding chapter. Lepus, a colossal machine encountered in Chapter 3 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, is the boss in question.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Lepus is a level 24 Machine enemy you’ll face off in Chapter Three, within Old Kana Battleground. In this guide, we will help you understand the boss and show you how to defeat Lepus in XC3.

Lepus Boss Arts

Lepus is a piece of cake compared to previous bosses you’ve faced in Xenoblade 3, but you can take a beating if you take the battle too lightly. Here, we’ll go over the arts Lepus possesses to help you gain an advantage over him.

Fingers of Flame

This is a linear AoE attack that fires lasers at its enemies, dealing moderate damage. To avoid being hit, simply dodge to either side.

Hand Capture

Lepus pounces at an opponent in order to grab them in this attack. It then disables them for a brief moment before smashing them to the ground, dealing serious damage. Do note that this attack also inflicts Smash.

Knuckle Launcher

Lepus uses this attack to inflict Knockback by launching its hand in a straight line toward its enemies. This attack deals moderate damage and should not cause too much trouble. Moving sideways should be enough to dodge this attack.

Ground Breach

In this attack, Lepus will burrow into the ground along a linear path before hurling out to inflict Blowdown and serious damage on enemies in its path. Moving sideways will suffice for this attack as well.

How to Defeat Lepus Boss in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

As previously stated, Lepus isn’t a big deal in comparison to what you’ve already faced in XC3. However, the battle is not so straightforward that it should be overlooked. If you want to get rid of this boss, you’ll need a strategy, which is covered in this section of the guide.

The first thing as you enter the battle is to keep an eye out for the Hand Capture and Ground Breach attacks, as these two will cause you the most trouble. Both of these attacks have the potential to kill you outright if you’re not fully topped up on HP.

The advantage of these attacks is that they both cover a linear path, so moving sideways should suffice. Furthermore, if you have at least two Healers in your party, you should be fine and these attacks shouldn’t bother you too much.

Additionally, you should have the likes of Valdi on your side. It will allow you to use its Chain Effect to great effect in battle. If you don’t have him, you can go with Zeon and Gray whoever you have available.

Zeon can be effective against Ground Breach and other arts due largely to buffs like Armor Veil. Lepus also has an Enraged mode, but that shouldn’t pose too many difficulties because once enraged, it’ll only use Ground Breach more often.

So, you should use the chain effect as soon as it becomes available to finish off the fight against Lepus quickly without having much trouble.