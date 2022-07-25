Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Leaked Ahead of Release Date

While most fans are waiting impatiently to play Xenoblade 3 Chronicles officially on July 29, the game seems to have leaked already. Many users have posted online sharing that they are playing the game already.

Xenoblade 3 has OFFICIALLY LEAKED! Now is the time for you to leave the internet if you wish to avoid spoilers. The cutscenes are all already out there, so please be cautious. Good luck avoiding spoilers, we'll see you all around! pic.twitter.com/CjCheCZdNp — Xenoblade Chronicles (@XenobladeEN) July 23, 2022

XENOBLADE 3 LEAKED I REPEAT, XENOBLADE 3 GOT LEAKED TIME TO RUN pic.twitter.com/OPf5YwQYl5 — Lanu – out waiting for Xenoblade 3 – (@Lanu__) July 20, 2022

As you can see, not only the game has been leaked, people even have managed to run it on Steam Deck already. If you are wondering how can Steam Deck play a Nintendo exclusive? Well, emulation is the way to go. The leaked version circulating the internet is apparently a dumped version (XCI) which people are using to run it on their PCs as well.

It’s not the first Nintendo game that has been leaked early as in recent times, many games including Pokemon Legends: Arceus were also leaked early. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was earlier planned for a September release however, Nintendo brought the release date earlier to July 29. While most publishers are delaying their games this year, bringing a game’s release date early is quit surprising and only Nintendo can pull off such feat.

Since the game is out in the wild, you have been WARNED! Stay away from the related social channels as much as you can as there will be spoilers. We are expecting Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reviews to go live in a couple of days so stay tuned for that as well.