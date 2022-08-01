Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Heavy Guard Guide

The Heavy Guard class is the tanking class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They have high defense stats to soak enemy damage and also have the skills to attract enemy aggro to keep the squish part members safe.

Every part in XC3 will need a good Heavy Guard. The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Heavy Guard class, the best characters to choose, the best Arts and Skills, and more.

How To Unlock Heavy Guard Class

You can unlock the Heavy Guard class by unlocking the ability to change classes. This is because Heavy Guard is the default class of Lanz, one of the main characters in the game. Hence, you only need to change classes to get access to his Heavy Guard class.

You will be able to unlock the class changer in Chapter 2 by completing the Hillside Hulk mission. This is one of the main missions of the game, so you will not miss it. This is also the mission that unlocks Ouroboros Arts in XC3.

Best Heavy Guard Characters

The best characters for the Heavy Guard class in XC3 are Lanz and Sena. Lanz is an obvious pick since he gets the Heavy Guard class by default.

Both he and Sena are excellent picks for the Heavy Guard class because of their high health pools. They also have the highest defensive stats in the game, making them the perfect tanks.

Best Heavy Guard Arts

Heavy Guard Combat Arts

Bull Rush: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a single target Area of Effect.

Crash Out: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a Frontward Area of Effect that increases aggro generation by 50%.

Solid Stance: A Stance Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a Self Area of Effect and increases damage dealt by 25%.

Heavy Guard classes are mainly used to withstand the damage caused by the enemy. Therefore, the best Art to use here is the Solid Stance which helps you stay put during battles while Bull Rush allows you to perform combos.

Heavy Guard Master Arts

Wide Slash: A Rank 1 Zephyr Master Art in XC3 used for Evading attacks.

Glow Ring: A Rank 10 Zephyr Master Art n XC3 used for Target Locking.

Giant Swing: A Rank 10 Ogre Master Art n XC3 used for Knockbacks.

Heavy Guard Class is incomplete without the use of Zephyr Master Arts. Hence why you’ll be using both Wide Slash and Glow Ring, to evade attacks and lock on targets respectively.

Best Heavy Guard Master Skills

For the most part, Heavy Guard is a defensive class in XC3, which requires a defensive stance during combat. Therefore, Defender Master Skills must be used when playing as a Heavy Guard.

The best Master Skill to use is Split-Second Counter as it deals 100% attack damage upon evading an attack using the Wide Slash Master Art.

Best Heavy Guard Accessories

Damage resistance is probably one of the most useful attributes for any class. Heavy Guards are solely built to serve as Defenders in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

However, as time passes by, they will lose HP during combat. This is where Bronze Temple Guard and Heavy Weak Guard come to their aid as they increase their overall HP while helping them block attacks.

Best Gems For Heavy Guard

Ideally, you’ll be going for Steel Protection to increase the block rate of the class while using Ironclad to boost their HP. However, additionally, you must keep an eye on Brimming Spirit for an increase in aggro generation and Ultimate Counter which allows you to deal damage if you receive any type of damage.

Heavy Guard Arts List

Talent Arts

Mad Taunt: A Taunt Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 used for dealing Area of Effect around other.

Combat Arts

Bull Rush: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a single target Area of Effect.

Crash Out: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a Frontward Area of Effect that increases aggro generation by 50%.

Uppercut Slash: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a single target Area of Effect and is used for increases aggro generation by 50%.

Variable Turret: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a single target Area of Effect and is used for blocking enemy attacks when Art is active.

Solid Stance: A Stance Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a Self-Area of Effect and increase damage dealt by 25%.

Master Arts

Mad Taunt: A Taunt Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 used for dealing Area of Effect around other.

Crash Out: A Physical Attack Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a Frontward Area of Effect that increases aggro generation by 50%.

Solid Stance: A Stance Type Heavy Guard Art in XC3 that deals a Self-Area of Effect and increase damage dealt by 25%.

Heavy Guard Skill List

Class Skills

Defensive Soul: Increase 10% Physical Defense.

I’ll Protect You: Reduced 20% damage received by companions in a fixed radius.

Aggravator: Accrues Aggro each second.

Tenacious Blocker: Increased 30% Block Rate when HP Drops down below 30%.

Master Skills