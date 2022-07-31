How To Heal/Revive Party Members In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

While fighting battles and wars in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you also need to keep an eye on your allies while engaging your enemies.

The process of healing and reviving an ally in XC3 is different from casting spells in the game. There are no consumables in the game whatsoever with which you can heal.

Here’s how to heal and revive your party members in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

It is common on the battlefield that you come short of health and need support. Whether it is health that you need to provide your ally with or you need to revive a party member, you cannot use any supply to do that.

You need the role of Healer to Heal and revive a team member in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. If you are the one who is assigned to heal and revive party members during the battles, you must have opted for a Healer role.

If you are not interested in this job, you can assign any member of your party the role of a healer who can constantly provide your group with health and revives. Healers are also beneficial in terms of providing your party with buffs and inflicting debuffs on the enemies.

How To Revive In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The task of reviving a team member in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may seem to be different but is rather simple. All you need to do is look for strong beams of light on the battlefield. The beam of light emerges when a fellow member is fallen down.

After getting to the fallen ally, hold the A key. This will revive your fallen member and bring him to life. The AI Healer will also be at the job of reviving the team member but it is always better to have a manual vision over the allies.

The thing you need to be aware of while reviving a player is that you are not being targeted by your enemies on the battlefield. When a player is targeted, a red line is shown over its head. Avoid healing while you are on the target of your enemies.

How To Heal In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

One method to heal in the battle is utilizing the Healing Arts in the game. One such Healer Art is Gunner’s Healing Ring. This Art can be used to generate a ring around you in which your allies can come and get healed.

The healer should try to position himself on the battlefield so that there are maximum recipients of his healing art. The healing speed can be increased by increasing the number of healers and the ring they can combine over an ally.

One other way to get healed on the battlefield is to avoid the battle for some time. While you get away from the fight and stop fighting, your character will start healing.